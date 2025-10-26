F1 Mexico Grand Prix 2025: Full Results And Report After Crazy Race

Lando Norris dominated the Mexican City Grand Prix as the Formula 1 title battle took a huge twist at the Autodromo Hermanos Rogriguez.

The McLaren driver finished ahead of Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen by over half a minute, though the winning margin did nothing to paint the picture of drama that went on behind him.

It means that Norris now leads the championship for the first time since the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the start of the season, with Verstappan closing the gap to now-second-placed Oscar Piastri.

Crazy start leaves Norris out front

A dramatic first lap saw Norris defending from both Ferraris and Verstappen as they went four wide into Turn 1.

Verstappen and Leclerc went across the grass - as did a number of drivers down the field - with cars rejoining in a jumbled order and with redressing to sort out.

Norris therefore led Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton and Verstappen with George Russell fifth and Oliver Bearman sixth, while at the back Lance Stroll was sent into a spin and Liam Lawson was left with half a front wing, for which he would pit at the end of lap two and eventually retire from later on.

Russell was left unhappy that Verstappen was able to stay in fourth, having scrambled across the grass, with the incident initially noted by race direction.

Meanwhile, Piastri had endured a nightmare start to the race, dropping to ninth in the first corner melee and facing the rear wing of Yuki Tsunoda's second Red Bull.

Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

On lap six, Verstappen attacked Hamilton and, with the duo side by side and making contact, the Dutchman skipped across Turn 3's infield grass.

They were joined by Russell as they tried to sort that scuffle out, with Hamilton then going across the run-off at Turns 4 and 5 to hold position.

As Verstappen slid searching for traction and Russell went wide to avoid, Bearman took full advantage to take fourth. The entire saga was placed under investigation.

Hamilton fumes over penalty as Norris finds comfort

A crucial move then came on lap 11 as Piastri found his way past Tsunoda, the medium-tired Red Bull one of six struggling on the yellow sidewalled rubber.

His teammate was in the same boat, with Bearman creating a DRS gap to Verstappen.

Crucially, the stewards then handed Hamilton a 10-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage, which left him facing an uphill battle to take his first Ferrari podium. That left the seven-time champion fuming over team radio - and he would have been less than enthused to find that Verstappen faced no further action for his part in the skirmish.

Lap 24/71: @LewisHamilton comes into pit and serves his 10-second time penalty pic.twitter.com/dOOO5PQlDD — Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) October 26, 2025

By lap 21, that drama had spread the top 10 out, and Norris had found himself in a lead of nine seconds over Leclerc.

When Antonelli pitted at the end of lap 22, a pin was pulled, and Hamilton got his penalty out of the way a lap later, coming out behind his Mercedes replacement.

Bearman and Piastri followed a further lap afterward, the Haas covering off Antonelli and the then-championship leader ahead of Hamilton despite yet another slow McLaren stop.

The race settled into a pattern before Leclerc pitted to cover off Bearman's undercut, and that prompted Norris to make his switch from softs to mediums at the end of lap 34. Such was his advantage that the leader came out almost nine seconds ahead of Verstappen, who was yet to make his pitstop.

Russell team order plea leads to frustrated team radio

George and Kimi swap positions 🔁 — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) October 26, 2025

When the pitstops had shuffled out, Bearman found himself in a podium position for Haas with Antonelli, Russell, and Piastri in close tow behind.

Russell was pleading with his Mercedes team to swap positions as he felt he had more pace, though Antonelli was initially allowed to keep his place on the track.

After back and forth - and with Piastri attacking - Russell eventually got his way and was allowed through, though not before a lengthy rant on team radio. When the swap came, the Briton failed to sprint away from his teammate, perhaps justifying his team's initial response.

Verstappen was flying on his soft tires as his alternate strategy began to shine, and on lap 48, he picked off Hamilton with ease. That led to the Ferrari driver, as well as Antonelli and Piastri, ahead, pitting for softs.

The Australian was given a huge championship boost as his team put its pitstop troubles behind to jump ahead of the Mercedes.

It meant Bearman and Russell then had to cover those moves off, promoting Verstappen into the top three and, with the Dutchman closing to within 12 seconds of Leclerc in second, Ferrari was being forced into a corner.

Championship protagonists face late-race chase

McLaren Racing

With Norris way out in front, all eyes turned to Verstappen and Piastri to see how they could limit the damage.

Verstappen was closing onto the back of Leclerc's Ferrari as the Monegasque fought to keep his mediums alive, while Piastri was on the back of Russell.

With the Mercedes falling away from the back of Bearman, Piastri pounced with DRS into Turn 1 on lap 60 to take fifth and set off in hunt of the Haas driver. That also promoted the Silver Arrows to swap their drivers back around.

Both Verstappen and Piastri had latched onto their targets with four laps remaining - both with visual feedback of how they were gaining around the lap.

Verstappen went to overtake Leclerc into Turn 1 on the penultimate lap, but his attack was thwarted by a virtual safety car for Carlos Sainz's stricken Williams.

It means that Leclerc was able to hold on to second as Norris won, with Verstappen settling for third.

Bearman was able to fend off Piastri for fourth, with Antonelli sixth and Russell seventh.

Lewis Hamilton was eighth after his dramas, with Esteban Ocon rounding out a great weekend for Haas, and Gabriel Bortoleto picked up the final point for Sauber.

F1 Mexico City Grand Prix results

Position Driver / Team 1 Lando Norris / McLaren 2 Charles Leclerc / Ferrari 3 Max Verstappen / Red Bull 4 Oliver Bearman / Haas 5 Oscar Piastri / McLaren 6 Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes 7 George Russell / Mercedes 8 Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari 9 Esteban Ocon / Haas 10 Gabriel Bortoleto / Sauber 11 Yuki Tsunoda / Red Bull 12 Alex Albon / Williams 13 Isack Hadjar / Racing Bulls 14 Lance Stroll / Aston Martin 15 Pierre Gasly / Alpine 16 Franco Colapinto / Alpine DNF Carlos Sainz / Williams DNF Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin DNF Nico Hulkenberg / Sauber DNF Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls