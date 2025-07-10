Christian Horner Delivered Emotional Farewell to Red Bull Staff After ‘Shock’ Dismissal
The Formula One world was shocked on Wednesday when news broke that Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner had been relieved of his role of more than two decades.
Horner helped grow Red Bull Racing into a powerhouse, winning six Constructors Championships and eight Drivers Championships during his time leading the team. But with Red Bull struggling in 2025, and with the future of superstar driver Max Verstappen up in the air, the team made the call to turn the page.
Horner addressed the news in front of Red Bull staff in an emotional farewell speech.
"Yesterday I was informed by Red Bull that operationally, I would no longer be involved with the business or the team moving forward from after this gathering," he said.
"I will still remain employed by the company, but operationally the baton will be handed over. And that obviously came as a shock.
"What I have had time to do is to reflect over the last 12 hours or so, and I wanted to stand in front of all of you and just express my gratitude to each and every single member of the team that has given so much during the last 20 and a half years."
As team principal of one of the biggest teams in the sport, and as one of the breakout stars of the Netflix series Drive to Survive, Horner is one of the most famous faces of Formula One. He is succeeded by Laurent Mekies, who had previously served as team principal for sister team Racing Bulls.