F1 Qualifying Results and Report for the 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix

After a generally quiet weekend of practice sessions outside of Bottas' brake failure in Free Practice 3, the battle for pole in Barcelona does not look like a 'sure thing' for Mercedes.

McLaren, particularly, has shown much stronger pace throughout the weekend, followed closely by Ferrari with their massive 8-component upgrade package. However, in qualifying today, it seemed that McLaren's pace that they had found may have slightly dropped off.

Kimi Antonelli has claimed four pole positions this year out of the six races, but for the first time this season, he will not even be on the front row...

That honor falls to George Russell on pole and Lewis Hamilton just six hundreths off in 2nd.

F1 Barcelona Grand Prix 2026: Q1 Results

It is without question that we expect Cadillac and Aston Martin to fall at the first hurdle of qualifying – although there was a moment early in the session that it looked as though Perez could make Q2.

May 24, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CANADA; Cadillac driver Valtteri Bottas (77) during the Lenovo Grand Prix Du Canada at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images | David Kirouac-Imagn Images

The only notable statistic for those two teams is that, although Stroll took a detour into the gravel mid-session, he outqualified Fernando Alonso for the first time in several seasons. They were both still nearly 2 seconds off pace to just make it to Q2... and over 3 seconds to the front of the pack.

Albon is another car that fell at the first hurdle, but this was expected by the Williams outfit, as that car has struggled all weekend. Similarly, the Haas duo has struggled throughout the practice sessions. Bearman was able to pull a 5-tenth gap on Ocon, making it through to Q2.

Position Driver / Team Gap to Q2 [s] 17. Esteban Ocon / Haas +0.192 18. Alex Albon / Williams +0.543 19. Sergio Perez / Cadillac +0.664 20. Valtteri Bottas / Cadillac +0.876 21. Lance Stroll / Aston Martin +1.877 22. Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin +1.934

F1 Barcelona Grand Prix 2026: Q2 Results

The largest story from Q2 is who made it to Q3. For the first time this season, Nico Hulkenberg has made it through to the top 10 with his teammate, Bortoleto just missing out on the cutoff. Hulkenberg was struggling with track limits and had his lap deleted, but the pace of the Audi was there throughout the entire session.

May 21, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CANADA; Audi driver Nico Hulkenberg (27) arrives to the paddock area at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images | David Kirouac-Imagn Images

Liam Lawson also made it through to Q3 while his teammate, Lindblad, a Formula 2 and Formula 3 winner at Barcelona-Catalunya, was just seven hundredths of a second off. Lindblad had to bail out of his final run and return to the garage.

The rest of the drivers who fell in Q2 were all separated by under seven tenths of a second... which begs the question 'what happened to Carlos Sainz?' The Williams has struggled this weekend, but over a two-second gap is light-years off the pace.

Position Driver / Team Gap to Q3 [s] 11. Arvid Lindblad / Racing Bulls +0.072 12. Gabriel Bortoleto / Audi +0.233 13. Franco Colapinto / Alpine +0.423 14. Pierre Gasly / Alpine +0.493 15. Ollie Bearman / Haas +0.621 16. Carlos Sainz / Williams +2.059

F1 Barcelona Grand Prix 2026: Q3 Results

The session opened with Charles Leclerc struggling to handle the car into Turn 4 and subsequently crashing into the barriers. This called for a red flag. Piastri and Verstappen were the only two drivers to set times prior to the red flag.

However, what followed was the best qualifying performance for his teammate, Lewis Hamilton, of the season. He was just six hundredths off from George Russell's pole lap time – and the duo were three tenths up from the following four drivers.

May 23, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CANADA; Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc (16) during Lenovo Grand Prix Du Canada sprint race at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images | Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

Position Driver / Team Gap [s] 1. George Russell / Mercedes 1:14.679 2. Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari +0.064 3. Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes +0.319 4. Lando Norris / McLaren +0.322 5. Max Verstappen / Red Bull +0.342 6. Isack Hadjar / Red Bull +0.398 7. Oscar Piastri / McLaren +0.411 8. Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls +1.863 9. Nico Hulkenberg / Audi +1.978 10. Charles Leclerc / Ferrari No Time Set

George Russell says he 'feels like himself again', occupying the top slot on the timetables. He will look to defend from his teammate and Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton tomorrow.

The Barcelona Grand Prix begins at 9AM (ET) tomorrow.