F1 Standings and Results for the Hungarian Grand Prix

Lando Norris came out on top at the end of an enthralling Hungarian Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton was once again hit with a penalty.

The reigning world champion, who finished first in qualifying, was in a class of one to secure victory ahead of Max Verstappen and Kimi Antonelli in a race dominated by strategy.

His life was made easier by a mechanical failure for teammate Oscar Piastri, with Antonelli finishing ahead of Hamilton and teammate George Russell to further extend his lead at the top of the standings heading into the summer break.

Dramatic race sees Norris return to the top

A frantic start saw the McLarens away best as Piastri got past Leclerc, who struggled to get the power down from second on the grid, with Verstappen jumping into third.

The two McLarens fighting for the lead ⚔️

Max and Lewis battling for P3 😮



WATCH THE RACE START 👇#F1 #HungarianGP pic.twitter.com/XkkBkBpc2N — Formula 1 (@F1) July 26, 2026

Hamilton also got past his teammate into Turn 1, while at Turn 2 Norris ran wide to allow his teammate Piastri into the lead.

George Russell had a disastrous start, though, kicking into anti-stall in the first phase of his launch and dropping to a low of 21st, although he was back to 18th by the end of lap two.

Hamilton was putting his softs to good use early on as he harassed Verstappen, though the four-time world champion held firm for third.

As is usual at the Hungaroring, the race settled into a rhythm dictated by the leader - Piastri able to control from the front. Hamilton was clearly faster than Verstappen but unable to make his way past, all the while the decision to start on the softs rather than the mediums was hurting every lap.

One driver who was making progress was Russell, who by lap eight was finding his way past Gabriel Bortoleto for 13th. But the Mercedes driver was already a pit stop behind leader Piastri by that point, facing a race for damage limitation.

George Russell, Mercedes | Mercedes-Benz Media

At the front, by lap 12 the McLarens had broken three seconds ahead of Verstappen, who Hamilton had described as "very slow" over team radio. Any thoughts Ferrari had of pitting early were being hindered by the midfield traffic, with the seven-time champion's pit window tracking for him to return behind Russell, Nico Hulkenberg, Arvid Lindblad and Liam Lawson.

At the end of lap 13, however, the trigger was pulled as Hamilton stopped to try an undercut. He switched to the hards and returned to the track behind Lindblad in ninth. He had to get aggressive to get past the Racing Bulls rookie, and he was, going around the outside at Turn 5.

Red Bull reacted on the next lap with Verstappen. Despite Lindblad being in front for the first third of his outlap, Hamilton jumped ahead of the Dutchman to take track position.

It didn't last for long, though, as at the start of lap 16, Verstappen dived to the inside of Turn 1 as the duo passed Lawson, the Red Bull driver pulling off one of his trademark late-braking moves to get back ahead of his long-time foe.

Piastri and Leclerc pitted at the end of that same lap, the Australian joining only just in front of that battle with the second Ferrari behind.

When Norris stopped another lap later, he rejoined just in front of Verstappen despite a slower stop, with all four drivers held up behind Isack Hadkar, who was yet to stop.

Piastri got past the Frenchman into Turn 1 on lap 19, while Norris had to wait for Turn 2. Hadjar pulled across to let Verstappen through into Turn 3, while Hamilton had to wait for Turn 5 for a replica of his move on Lindblad to dispose of the medium-shod Red Bull. Hadjar pitted at the end of the lap.

Championship leader Antonelli was last of the frontrunners to pit, having abandoned a one-stop on lap 22, coming out in sixth, some six seconds behind Leclerc.

The race settled down after the round of pitstops with the McLarens running within a second of each other, while behind, Verstappen had dropped four seconds adrift and Hamilton a further two seconds down.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull | Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Norris was breathing all over teammate Piastri's rear wing but, on lap 29, he ran wide at Turn 4, surrendering some 1.2 seconds to the leader.

Ferrari's pace had plummeted on the hard tires, forcing a change of plan, with Hamilton stopping at the end of lap 30 for a new set of the white-striped Pirellis. But he came out behind Hadjar, who was acting as a barricade to protect Verstappen's position.

A lap behind the Frenchman was all he needed to be frustrated by, though; Hamilton scythed past into Turn 1.

But his pace was enough to trouble McLaren - Norris wanted to stop but was forbidden by his team by virtue of the Papaya rules, with Piastri instead getting first option on lap 33. He returned to the track three seconds ahead of the Ferrari, but the undercut was clearly advantageous.

With half-race distance not yet reached, though, a two-stop now seemed unlikely for those two drivers, affording Norris, Verstappen, Leclerc and Antonelli the chance to run to a two-stop compared to a likely three.

Leclerc was next to stop on lap 36, with Antonelli released from behind the Monegasque. The undercut was put into context with him coming out 10 seconds behind Hamilton, as well as right in the dirty air of Hadjar.

What's going on?! 😵



Back marker Sainz has contact with Piastri who's vying for the win



Oscar is furious #F1 #HungarianGP | LAP 39/70 pic.twitter.com/uMzmEKkD6g — Formula 1 (@F1) July 26, 2026

Piastri found himself in traffic and almost found himself out of the race as Carlos Sainz's Williams swooped across the road into Turn 3, with contact made. Somehow both kept it going in a straight line, but the McLaren driver was far from happy: "Get out of the way you f---ing idiot!" was the message to his pitwall.

Norris pitted at the end of the following lap and that skirmish with the Williams was costly, the reigning champion emerging ahead of his teammate, only adding to Piastri's ire.

When Verstappen stopped on lap 41, he emerged just in front of Leclerc, some 8 seconds down on Hamilton but with an 11 lap tire offset. Intriguingly, the Red Bull was on a set of softs with 29 laps needed from his stint.

Norris had already pulled out a seven-second gap over Piastri by lap 46, and his last obstacle in front of victory seemed to be the late-stopping Mercedes of Antonelli. The Briton lunged to the inside at Turn 1 and, despite a strong fight from the Italian, Norris held on into Turn 2 for the outright lead.

Antonelli wanted to try and hold on for a one-stop but was forced to pit with 16 laps remaining, switching to hards but able to deliver qualifying for the rest of the race, coming out three seconds behind Leclerc in sixth.

While Norris was up to a 12-second advantage by lap 55, Hamilton was closing in on Piastri and Verstappen was closing on that duo. But Piastri slowed on the exit of Turn 1 with a gearbox issue and triggered a virtual safety car as he pulled to the side of the road.

Oh no! Piastri pulls over to the side of the track with an issue 😫



He's out ❌#F1 #HungarianGP | LAP 56/70 pic.twitter.com/qeFxIvZ9sn — Formula 1 (@F1) July 26, 2026

That allowed Norris to make a pit stop, as well as Hamilton from second and Leclerc. Verstappen stayed out to take second, with Hamilton rejoining just in front of Antonelli to hold third.

But the Ferrari was behind at the safety car line when rejoining and was instructed to give the position back, allowing second-placed Verstappen breathing room in second.

Both were at least a second per lap faster than Verstappen, though, albeit Hamilton had fallen off the back of Antonelli with a slide at Turn 2. Adding insult to injury was the fact he was noted for speeding in the pit lane - a five-second penalty followed.

Traffic was beginning to play a part, with Bortoleto holding Antonelli up on lap 64 and giving Verstappen a free two seconds of defens

But Norris was in a league of his own in front to take his first win of the season, with Verstappen second and Antonelli third.

Lando Norris, McLaren, Hungary 2026 | McLaren Racing

Hamilton was fourth on the road but dropped behind teammate Leclerc with his penalty, with Hadjar holding off a late charge from Russell for sixth.

Lawson was eighth, just ahead of Hulkenberg and Lindblad, who rounded out the top 10.

Aston Martin's new B-spec car proved its potential, Lance Stroll finishing 13th and Fernando Alonso 14th.

F1 Hungarian GP 2026 Results

Position Driver Team 1 Lando Norris McLaren 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 3 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 5 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 6 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 7 George Russell Mercedes 8 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 9 Nico Hulkenberg Audi 10 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 11 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 12 Pierre Gasly Alpine 13 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 15 Franco Colapinto Alpine 16 Esteban Ocon Haas 17 Oliver Bearman Haas 18 Alex Albon Williams 19 Carlos Sainz Williams DNF Oscar Piastri McLaren DNF Sergio Perez Cadillac DNF Valtteri Bottas Cadillac

F1 Drivers' Championship Standings After the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2026

Position Driver Points 1 Kimi Antonelli 219 2 Lewis Hamilton 169 3 George Russell 160 4 Charles Leclerc 138 5 Lando Norris 128 6 Max Verstappen 109 7 Oscar Piastri 92 8 Isack Hadjar 68 9 Liam Lawson 43 10 Pierre Gasly 42 11 Arvid Lindblad 23 12 Franco Colapinto 19 13 Oliver Bearman 18 14 Gabriel Bortoleto 10 15 Carlos Sainz 6 16 Alex Albon 5 17 Esteban Ocon 3 18 Nico Hulkenberg 2 19 Fernando Alonso 1 20 Valtteri Bottas 0 21 Sergio Perez 0 22 Lance Stroll 0

F1 Constructors' Standings After the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2026

Position Team Points 1 Mercedes 379 2 Ferrari 305 3 McLaren 220 4 Red Bull 179 5 Alpine 61 6 Racing Bulls 66 7 Haas 21 8 Audi 12 8 Williams 11 10 Aston Martin 1 11 Cadillac 0