F1 Set To Celebrate Significant Landmark At Dutch Grand Prix

Formula 1 returns from its summer break at Zandvoort for the Dutch Grand Prix with most of the focus on the drivers' title fight between McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.



Max Verstappen will also draw plenty of attention in front of his home crowd as he aims to take Red Bull back to winning ways following a chance to regroup.

But a significant milestone will be celebrated across the weekend as F1's official tire supplier Pirelli celebrates its 500th grand prix.

A special design for a special weekend

Oct 22, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Scuderia Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz (55) of Team Spain holds the Pirelli pole position award tire after the taking the pole position for the U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas.

The Italian manufacturer was present for the first F1 championship race at Silverstone, United Kingdom, in 1950 where it supplied the four Alfa Romeos and four Maseratis that competed.

With Giuseppe Farina leading Luigi Fagioli and Reg Parnell to an Alfa Romeo 1-2-3, Pirelli took a sweep of honors to kick off its F1 journey and has reached its landmark after being the sole supplier since 2011.

Pirelli has announced the slick tires and all cars at the Dutch GP will carry a special 500th GP logo to mark the occasion. The design was revealed at the F1 season launch in London which celebrated 75 years of the championship.

This weekend’s #DutchGP marks a milestone in Pirelli’s time in Formula 1, as this race will be the five hundredth world championship round of motorsport’s blue riband category in which the Italian marque has had an official presence. Read more here 👉https://t.co/oXe4c2OEgM #F1 pic.twitter.com/RB4Ip9wINn — Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) August 25, 2025

Pirelli announces tire allocation for Dutch GP

One of the criticisms leveled at Pirelli in recent years has been the manufacturer's conservative tire choices for race weekends which contribute to linear, one-stop pit strategies.

The hardest tire compounds [C1, C2 and C3] were taken to Zandvoort last season when Lando Norris dominated for McLaren to beat Max Verstappen by 22 seconds, but Pirelli has revealed a new approach for the upcoming weekend.

The C2 will now be the hard tire, with the entire allocation a step softer compared to 12 months ago. It is hoped the softer tires available will promote more flexible strategies and help improve the racing spectacle on offer at what is one of the tightest venues on the F1 calendar.

In a release ahead of the Dutch GP, Pirelli explains: "The decision, taken in conjunction with the FIA and the championship promoter, has the aim of increasing the likelihood of a strategy based on two stops, rather than just the one-stop, which has been the predominant choice since this race returned to the calendar in 2021."

Celebrations will continue a week later at Pirelli's home Italian Grand Prix at the historic Monza circuit.

