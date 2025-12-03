SI

How Lando Norris, Max Verstappen or Oscar Piastri Can Win F1 Title at Abu Dhabi

It's a three-way race for the F1 championship with just one race to go. Here's everything you need to know heading into the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Zach Koons

The F1 drivers' championship comes down to a three-way chase between Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen.
The F1 drivers' championship comes down to a three-way chase between Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen. / Clive Rose / Formula 1 / Getty Images

For the first time since 2010, three drivers are still alive in the chase for the Formula One drivers’ championship entering the final race weekend of the season. Lando Norris leads the way, but four-time reigning champ Max Verstappen and Norris’s McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri are within striking distance going into the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Norris enters the weekend with 408 points, with Verstappen sitting at 396 points. Piastri, who led for much of the season, has dropped back to third, but is still just 16 points shy of Norris at 392. 

So how can each of the top three drivers emerge Sunday hoisting a trophy? Let’s break it down, one at a time. 

How Lando Norris Can Win 2025 F1 Championship

Norris heads to Abu Dhabi in pole position, so to speak. With back-to-back wins in Mexico and Brazil and Piastri slipping since the summer break, the 26-year-old seemed poised to run away with his first title. Then, a shocking disqualification in Las Vegas for both he and Piastri leveled the playing field and brought both of his competitors, namely Verstappen, fully back into the fray. 

Even still, it’s Norris’s championship to lose this weekend. He just needs to finish on the podium and he’ll become the first McLaren driver to win a title since Lewis Hamilton did so in 2008. 

Scenarios Where Norris Wins 2025 Title

Norris finishes ...

Verstappen must finish ...

Piastri must finish ...

1st, 2nd, 3rd

Doesn't matter

Doesn't matter

4th

2nd or lower

Doesn't matter

5th

2nd or lower

Doesn't matter

6th

2nd or lower

2nd or lower

7tn

2nd or lower

2nd or lower

8th

3rd or lower

2nd or lower

9th

4th or lower

2nd or lower

10th

4th or lower

2nd or lower

11th or worse

4th or lower

3rd or lower

How Max Verstappen Can Win 2025 F1 Championship

If you’d asked Verstappen as recently as August if he could win his fifth straight title this season, he probably would’ve scoffed. In fact, he basically did exactly that, downplaying his chances at every turn. 

But he made up 108 points to overtake Piastri in just eight race weekends and has won five times during that stretch, pulling level with both McLaren drivers with seven Grand Prix victories this season. This may be the most impressive stretch of Verstappen’s career, which is a staggering accomplishment considering he’s the reigning four-time champion. 

Unlike 2021, he doesn’t control his own destiny this time around. He must finish on the podium to have any chance, and hope that Norris finishes at least worse than third—something the McLaren driver hasn’t done on pure pace since Baku in late September. 

Scenarios Where Verstappen Wins 2025 Title 

Verstappen finishes ...

Norris must finish ...

Piastri must finish ...

1st

4th or lower

Doesn't matter

2nd

8th or lower

3rd or lower

3rd

9th or lower

2nd or lower

How Oscar Piastri Can Win 2025 F1 Championship

This season has been a tale of two halves for Piastri, who at one point seemed to be completely in control of both his McLaren and the rest of the field. He won seven races before the summer break, capping the first stage of 2025 with a victory in the Netherlands while Norris didn’t finish. 

And yet, he finds himself in third going into the final weekend. A downturn of form at the wrong time, due likely to a stretch of circuits that hasn’t meshed with Piastri’s driving style, has seen him not only fall back behind Norris and Verstappen but land on the podium just twice in eight Grands Prix. He’s scored zero points on two occasions during that same sequence of races.

Piastri is still just 24 and appears to be getting better with time, but 2025 may come to be known as a what-if moment. That is unless, of course, everything breaks his way in Abu Dhabi. 

Scenarios Where Piastri Wins 2025 Title

Piastri finishes ...

Norris must finish ...

Verstappen must finish ...

1st

6th or lower

Doesn't matter

2nd

10th or lower

4th or lower

More F1 on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Zach Koons
ZACH KOONS

Zach Koons is a programming editor at Sports Illustrated who frequently writes about Formula One. He joined SI as a breaking/trending news writer in February 2022 before joining the programming team in 2023. Koons previously worked at The Spun and interned for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He currently hosts the "Bleav in Northwestern" podcast and received a bachelor's in journalism from Northwestern University.

Home/NFL