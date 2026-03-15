F1 Standings After the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix

Race number two of Formula One's new regulation era ended with a first-ever stand on the top step for Mercedes youngster Kimi Antonelli, as the Italian looked fairly comfortable ahead of teammate George Russell, who finished second.

Another good showing from both Ferrari drivers has shown that the top four of George Russell, Kimi Antonelli, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc are seemingly in a tier of their own, made even more surprising by the struggles of 2025 Constructors' champions McLaren and the decade's strongest team in Red Bull.

Fans also saw two new drivers—and teams— pick up points for the 2026 season, as seven retirements allowed for other racers to move further up the grid than they might have expected.

F1 2026 Drivers' Standings After the Chinese Grand Prix

George Russell maintained his championship lead, mostly down to his victory (and 25 points) that he picked up in Australia. | Mercedes-Benz Media

Position / Driver Points 1. George Russell 51 2. Kimi Antonelli 47 3. Charles Leclerc 34 4. Lewis Hamilton 33 5. Oliver Bearman 17 6. Lando Norris 15 7. Pierre Gasly 9 8. Max Verstappen 8 9. Liam Lawson 8 10. Arvid Lindblad 4 11. Isack Hadjar 4 12. Oscar Piastri 3 13. Carlos Sainz 2 14. Gabriel Bortoleto 2 15. Franco Colapinto 1 16. Esteban Ocon 0 17. Nico Hülkenberg 0 18. Alexander Albon 0 19. Valtteri Bottas 0 20. Sergio Pérez 0 21. Fernando Alonso 0 22. Lance Stroll 0

A seven-point lead for George Russell was reduced to four as, despite his sprint victory and the Italian's Saturday struggle, Antonelli's subsequent pole and Sunday win saw the Italian pick up 25 points and move to 47 points for the year.

Charles Leclerc stays a point ahead of Lewis Hamilton despite Hamilton being the Ferrari to score two podium finishes in Shanghai, and Ollie Bearman moves up to fifth thanks to successive points finishes in the Haas, including a P5 in China's feature race.

Kimi Antonelli leads a Mercedes 1-2 in Shanghai!



Here are your points-scorers after a thrilling race 👇#F1 #ChineseGP pic.twitter.com/pPRrqN3Yeq — Formula 1 (@F1) March 15, 2026

Lando Norris drops down to sixth, mostly due to his did-not-start on Sunday, while his fellow title challengers from last season, Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri, now stand in eighth and 12th.

Carlos Sainz and Franco Colapinto got their first points, as the two rounded out the points positions on race day in P9 and P10, putting themselves in 13th and 15th in the standings.

F1 2026 Constructors' Standings After the Australian Grand Prix

Position / Team Points 1. Mercedes 98 2. Ferrari 67 3. McLaren 18 4. Haas 17 5. Red Bull 12 6. Racing Bulls 12 7. Alpine 10 8. Audi 2 9. Williams 2 10. Cadillac 0 11. Aston Martin 0

There are now only two teams without points on the grid, as Mercedes further their lead at the top of the table.

Cadillac and Aston Martin are realistically not in contention for top-ten finishes at the moment, but Carlos Sainz's two-point haul enabled fellow strugglers Williams to equal Audi's two races in.

McLaren's retirement woes mean that Haas are only within a point of the 2025 team title winners after Bearman converted a P10 start into ten points for Haas in the Grand Prix.

Red Bull suffering two retirements in both full-points races—Hadjar at Albert Park and Verstappen in China—means they drop from fourth to fifth, followed in the standings by sister team Racing Bulls, Alpine and Audi.