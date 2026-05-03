F1 Miami Grand Prix 2026 Starting Grid as Isack Hadjar Disqualified From Qualifying

Kimi Antonelli will start the rescheduled Miami Grand Prix from pole position after a blistering qualifying lap at the Miami International Autodrome.

The start time for the race has been moved up by three hours due to concerns over storms forecast in Florida.

Championship leader Antonelli will lead the field away alongside Max Verstappen, who brought his Red Bull into the fight for victory after the team added a number of upgrades for the weekend.

Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen (left), Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli (center) and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Charles Leclerc is third for Ferrari and joined on the second row of the grid by reigning world champion Lando Norris, who won Saturday's sprint from pole.

Former teammate George Russell and Lewis Hamilton come next, with Oscar Piastri only seventh in the second McLaren.

Franco Colapinto continued his strong form this weekend with eighth for Alpine, while behind, it is all change from the final qualifying order.

Isack Hadjar has been disqualified from the qualifying classification after his Red Bull's floor was found to be protruding 2mm beyond the maximum volume. That drops the Frenchman to the back of the grid, moving all drivers from 10th downwards up a position.

Team Update ℹ️



Isack will start today’s race from the back of the grid, as he was disqualified from qualifying when it was found that a small section of the left and right hand sides floorboard on his car were protruding out of the reference volume.



Laurent Mekies 🗣️ “We made a… pic.twitter.com/tuIqqsXkAL — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) May 3, 2026

It means Pierre Gasly is now ninth and Nico Hulkenberg 10th for Alpine and Audi.

Liam Lawson will start 12th for Racing Bulls ahead of Oliver Bearman in the Haas, while Carlos Sainz goes from 13th on what has been a frustrating weekend for Williams.

Esteban Ocon and Alex Albon are next in line, ahead of Arvid Lindblad and the two Aston Martins of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll.

Valtteri Bottas turned the tables on Cadillac teammate Sergio Perez to secure 19th on the grid, while Hadjar will be joined on the back row by Gabriel Bortoleto, who endured a nightmare sprint Saturday.

The Audi driver was disqualified from the sprint and, having only just made it onto the track to set a lap in Q1, ended stranded trackside as his rear brakes went up in flames.

The Miami GP is set to be the first race under F1's newest regulations, with rain already hitting Miami Gardens early on Sunday morning. That will throw up a number of new challenges for the drivers, with a reduction in MGU-K output, the disabling of boost and the alteration of Straight Mode, with only the front wings permitted to change angle.

Antonelli leads teammate George Russell heading into the race and will hope to extend his advantage from pole.

F1 Miami Grand Prix 2026: Starting grid with penalties applied

Position Driver / Team 1 Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes 2 Max Verstappen / Red Bull 3 Charles Leclerc / Ferrari 4 Lando Norris / McLaren 5 George Russell / Mercedes 6 Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari 7 Oscar Piastri / McLaren 8 Franco Colapinto / Alpine 9 Pierre Gasly / Alpine 10 Nico Hulkenberg / Audi 11 Liam Lawson / Red Bull 12 Oliver Bearman / Haas 13 Carlos Sainz / Williams 14 Esteban Ocon / Haas 15 Alex Albon / Williams 16 Arvid Lindblad / Racing Bulls 17 Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin 18 Lance Stroll / Aston Martin 19 Valtteri Bottas / Cadillac 20 Sergio Perez / Cadillac 21 Gabriel Bortoleto / Audi 22 Isack Hadjar / Red Bull