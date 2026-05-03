F1 Miami Grand Prix 2026 Starting Grid as Isack Hadjar Disqualified From Qualifying
Kimi Antonelli will start the rescheduled Miami Grand Prix from pole position after a blistering qualifying lap at the Miami International Autodrome.
The start time for the race has been moved up by three hours due to concerns over storms forecast in Florida.
Championship leader Antonelli will lead the field away alongside Max Verstappen, who brought his Red Bull into the fight for victory after the team added a number of upgrades for the weekend.
Charles Leclerc is third for Ferrari and joined on the second row of the grid by reigning world champion Lando Norris, who won Saturday's sprint from pole.
Former teammate George Russell and Lewis Hamilton come next, with Oscar Piastri only seventh in the second McLaren.
Franco Colapinto continued his strong form this weekend with eighth for Alpine, while behind, it is all change from the final qualifying order.
Isack Hadjar has been disqualified from the qualifying classification after his Red Bull's floor was found to be protruding 2mm beyond the maximum volume. That drops the Frenchman to the back of the grid, moving all drivers from 10th downwards up a position.
It means Pierre Gasly is now ninth and Nico Hulkenberg 10th for Alpine and Audi.
Liam Lawson will start 12th for Racing Bulls ahead of Oliver Bearman in the Haas, while Carlos Sainz goes from 13th on what has been a frustrating weekend for Williams.
Esteban Ocon and Alex Albon are next in line, ahead of Arvid Lindblad and the two Aston Martins of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll.
Valtteri Bottas turned the tables on Cadillac teammate Sergio Perez to secure 19th on the grid, while Hadjar will be joined on the back row by Gabriel Bortoleto, who endured a nightmare sprint Saturday.
The Audi driver was disqualified from the sprint and, having only just made it onto the track to set a lap in Q1, ended stranded trackside as his rear brakes went up in flames.
The Miami GP is set to be the first race under F1's newest regulations, with rain already hitting Miami Gardens early on Sunday morning. That will throw up a number of new challenges for the drivers, with a reduction in MGU-K output, the disabling of boost and the alteration of Straight Mode, with only the front wings permitted to change angle.
Antonelli leads teammate George Russell heading into the race and will hope to extend his advantage from pole.
F1 Miami Grand Prix 2026: Starting grid with penalties applied
Position
Driver / Team
1
Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes
2
Max Verstappen / Red Bull
3
Charles Leclerc / Ferrari
4
Lando Norris / McLaren
5
George Russell / Mercedes
6
Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari
7
Oscar Piastri / McLaren
8
Franco Colapinto / Alpine
9
Pierre Gasly / Alpine
10
Nico Hulkenberg / Audi
11
Liam Lawson / Red Bull
12
Oliver Bearman / Haas
13
Carlos Sainz / Williams
14
Esteban Ocon / Haas
15
Alex Albon / Williams
16
Arvid Lindblad / Racing Bulls
17
Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin
18
Lance Stroll / Aston Martin
19
Valtteri Bottas / Cadillac
20
Sergio Perez / Cadillac
21
Gabriel Bortoleto / Audi
22
Isack Hadjar / Red Bull
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Ewan is a motorsport journalist covering F1 for Grand Prix On SI. Having been educated at Silverstone, the home of the British Grand Prix, and subsequently graduating from university with a sports journalism degree, Ewan made a move into F1 in 2021. Ewan joins after a stint with Autosport as an editor, having written for a number of outlets including RacingNews365 and GPFans, during which time he has covered grand prix and car launches as an accredited member of the media.Follow ewangale