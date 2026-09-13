F1 Standings and Results After the 2026 Spanish Grand Prix

Kimi Antonelli made the most of an early virtual safety car to become the first winner at the new Madring Circuit, extending his Formula 1 championship lead to 81 points with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix.

The Italian was comfortably second behind McLaren's Lando Norris early on, but opportune timing allowed him a cheap pitstop and he eventually triumphed, ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Norris wound up third as the grid escaped the carnage predicted ahead of the first weekend at the Madring.

Norris undone by VSC

With F1 going into the unknown at a new circuit, the tire choices up and down the grid were wildly different.

Norris and Antonelli chose the mediums on the front row of the grid, while Verstappen and Hamilton went for softs, as did Nico Hulkenberg. Franco Colapinto, Arvid Lindblad, Esteban Ocon, Alex Albon and Sergio Perez were also on mediums, with everyone else on hards.

Norris beat Antonelli off the line, but the best start of all was Hamilton. However, as he had to pull out of a move at Turn 1, the McLaren seized the lead and Verstappen went into third. Antonelli ran wide in the Mercedes but kept second, though he redressed the position after again missing the chicane at Turns 5 and 5A, Verstappen pounced for second.

Norris defends, Antonelli cuts across the chicane and Piastri and Russell make contact! 🤯



Here is how the race start unfolded in Madrid 👇#F1 #SpanishGP pic.twitter.com/qZFtORJG6b — Formula 1 (@F1) September 13, 2026

But seven-time champion Hamilton was unimpressed at being overtaken by Verstappen as the Dutchman went wide at Turn 1 initially, though the Red Bull driver protested his innocence, claiming he was forced off the track.

Hamilton then clipped the wall with the rear left and asked his Ferrari team to check for damage, though there were no clear signs of issues.

Someone who did have damage was Oscar Piastri - the McLaren driver having slipped to 10th in the opening skirmishes. His front left wing endplate was squashed as Russell swung across at the start, with contact made twice.

By lap four, the race had settled into a pattern with Norris two seconds to the good at the front of the field. Verstappen would have been frustrated as he was instructed to allow Antonelli through to resind the position to Hamilton. That cost the four-time champion some four seconds of race time.

Issues in the Ferrari led to Hamilton complaining of a potential brake failure with a "pedal going long", perhaps explaining why he had fallen four seconds off the back of Antonelli and then went off at Turn 1 at the start of lap five. He let Leclerc through into Turn 15 to prevent any further time being lost.

Hamilton again went off after locking up into Turn 20, plummeting to 12th even when he returned to the track. Retirement followed at the end of lap six, bringing an end to his record of having completed every lap of sprints and Grands Prix this season.

📻 "I can barely stop the car"



Lewis Hamilton has now been called into the pits due to his brake problem, and he retires from the race ❌ #F1 #SpanishGP | LAP 7/57 pic.twitter.com/MMDosAY7xp — Formula 1 (@F1) September 13, 2026

Norris had stretched his advantage over Antonelli to three seconds by lap seven and that only extended as the championship leader ran wide in the final sector. His front left tire was showing signs of graining early on.

Concerns had been raised over the chances of overtaking at the Madring, but Liam Lawson showed that it was possible as he dragged his Red Bull past Colapinto's Alpine into Turn 5.

Lap 12 was in the sweet spot for a first stop for those starting on softs, but Verstappen kept plugging away, lapping at a similar pace to Antonelli ahead, albeit six seconds adrift. But Norris, out in front, had the same buffer to the Italian and was told that his tires were in a better state.

The Spanish crowd would have hoped for strong races for Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso at their home event, but the duo made contact at Turn 5, fighting over 17th and 18th - two-time champion Alonso left with front-wing damage and unhappy with being squeezed against the wall.

A virtual safety car changed the complexion of the race, however, as Lance Stroll went off at Turn 20 with brake issues. The call was made just after Norris had passed the pitlane, with Antonelli, Verstappen and Russell all opting to switch tires. With 31 seconds needed for a stop here, that was a huge advantage if Norris couldn't get back around to the pits under VSC conditions.

But the VSC ended with Norris one corner away from the pits, meaning the reigning champion had to stop under green-flag conditions. Then, disaster. A slow stop with a sticky front-right meant that he returned behind Russell in net fourth.

🟢 GREEN FLAG 🟢



Norris didn't quite get round to do a pit stop under VSC! ❌



The McLaren driver pits but has a slow stop, and returns to the track in P5 😱#F1 #SpanishGP | LAP 16/57 pic.twitter.com/KJMh6NHLX7 — Formula 1 (@F1) September 13, 2026

Russell had started on the hards and would need to stop again, having switched to softs, putting him on a contra-strategy to those around him. Leclerc, meanwhile, had assumed the lead, having stayed out on his hard tires.

While in the driving seat for victory after McLaren's issues with Norris in the pit window, Antonelli wasn't enjoying his time behind the wheel. "Check the car," he asked race engineer Pete Bonnington, complaining of a weird feeling in his steering.

Through that, he had fallen some three seconds off the back of Leclerc having been off track again.

After regathering his composure, Antonelli got back to around two seconds off the lead, opting to manage his tires rather than getting into a scrap with the yet-to-stop Ferrari.

By lap 29, Norris had latched onto the back of Russell, who was struggling for pace on the mediums. The McLaren was given some good news, as Mercedes boxed the Briton for new hards, releasing Norris to chase after Verstappen, who was now six seconds ahead.

Russell had to wait until lap 35 before getting past Lawson, who hopped over the kerbs at Turns 5 and 5A and allowed the Mercedes through for fifth.

As the race passed into the final 20 laps of the 57, Leclerc was still managing his pace at the front, with Ferrari hoping for a safety car to get out ahead of Norris in third.

The picture behind was interesting. Antonelli remained 2.5s behind the Ferrari, but Verstappen, only four seconds behind at the start of lap 42, was edging closer and dragging Norris along with him - the McLaren driver within a second of third.

With 10 laps to go, it had all bunched up - Antonelli now just a second behind Leclerc but Verstappen and Norris up to a second behind the Mercedes, setting up a grandstand finish after what had been a largely procession-like race.

Leclerc finally stopped at the end of lap 48 to release the de facto top three. The Monegasque switched to softs and returned ahead of Russell in fourth.

Once released, Antonelli proved he had the pace to secure victory as he stretched clear of Verstappen, who had to switch attention to Norris, who was a second behind.

Any chance for Norris to get through was taken away as he hoped across the Turns 5/5A chicane with four laps to go, giving Verstappen some respite.

Yet backmarkers Lindblad and Hulkenberg were having their own tussle at the start of the penultimate lap and that gave Norris the initiative. He couldn't make a move stick into Turn 5, but Verstappen this time hopped over the run-off, leading to complaints from the McLaren driver.

Norris suddenly puts the pressure on Verstappen who went deep at Turn 5! 😱



But Verstappen keeps the position for now 👀#F1 #SpanishGP | LAP 56/57 pic.twitter.com/nbGPioV9Fx — Formula 1 (@F1) September 13, 2026

But there was no stopping Antonelli out in front as he extended his championship lead. Verstappen held off Norris, who was bitterly unlucky at the earlier VSC.

Leclerc held off a late charge from Russell for fourth, with Lawson sixth for Red Bull in what is likely to be his last race substituting for the injured Isack Hadjar.

Colapinto equaled his best finish in F1 with seventh ahead of Piastri, who endured a difficult weekend in the second McLaren.

Lindblad was ninth for Racing Bulls, with Hulkenberg picking up a point for Audi.

F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2026 Results

Position Driver Team 1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 3 Lando Norris McLaren 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 5 George Russell Mercedes 6 Liam Lawson Red Bull 7 Franco Colapinto Alpine 8 Oscar Piastri McLaren 9 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 10 Nico Hulkenberg Audi 11 Esteban Ocon Haas 12 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 13 Pierre Gasly Alpine 14 Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls 15 Alex Albon Williams 16 Oliver Bearman Haas 17 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 18 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac DNF Carlos Sainz McLaren DNF Sergio Perez Cadillac DNF Lance Stroll Aston Martin DNF Lewis Hamilton Ferrari

F1 Drivers' Championship Standings After The 2026 Spanish Grand Prix

Mercedes-Benz Media

Position Driver Points 1 Kimi Antonelli 292 2 George Russell 211 3 Lewis Hamilton 191 4 Lando Norris 186 5 Charles Leclerc 167 6 Max Verstappen 145 7 Oscar Piastri 120 8 Isack Hadjar 71 9 Liam Lawson 59 10 Pierre Gasly 41 11 Arvid Lindblad 31 12 Franco Colapinto 27 13 Oliver Bearman 18 14 Gabriel Bortoleto 10 15 Nico Hulkenberg 7 16 Carlos Sainz 6 17 Alex Albon 5 18 Esteban Ocon 3 19 Fernando Alonso 3 20 Yuki Tsunoda 1 21 Lance Stroll 0 22 Valtteri Bottas 0 23 Sergio Perez 0

F1 Constructors' Championship Standings After The 2026 Spanish Grand Prix

Mercedes-Benz Media

Position Team Points 1 Mercedes 503 2 Ferrari 358 3 McLaren 306 4 Red Bull 230 5 Racing Bulls 77 6 Alpine 68 7 Haas 21 8 Audi 17 9 Williams 11 10 Aston Martin 3 11 Cadillac 0