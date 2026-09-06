IndyCar Results and Highlights From the Laguna Seca Season Finale
The IndyCar Season is officially coming to a close with one of the most iconic tracks in the United States... and some would say, the world. While Alex Palou was already crowned champion last week in Milwaukee, winning at this track is an accomplishment in its own.
Earlier this week, the corkscrew part of the track that has made Laguna Seca so famous was renamed in honor of the late Alex Zanardi – a Chip Ganassi driver and two-time CART (IndyCar) Champion. It is fate that Palou, a 5-time champion, has run his iconic livery throughout the weekend.
As for the rest of the grid, this race signifies endings and new beginnings. Scott Dixon moving from Chip Ganassi to McLaren. Felix Rosenqvist leaving Meyer Shank for McLaren. Lundgaard leaving McLaren for (likely) Chip Ganassi. Mick Schumacher being promoted to Meyer Shank, and so much more yet to come in the offseason.
In the end, it was Scott McLaughlin in his #3 Penske that took home the final win of the season. This was his first win since the Milwaukee Mile in 2024 with Team Penske. A welcome sight for the 'thirsty 3's' and his crew chief, Tim Cindric.
The Biggest Winners and Losers at Laguna Seca
Alex Palou started the race in second place, but after just one pit cycle, he fell as far back as 22nd. Although he had already secured his title, a win around his favorite track would have been a perfect bow on another incredible season for the 10 crew. Unfortunately, he switched onto double-used red tires and had to fight from the back to finish in 8th.
Kyle Kirkwood may not have won the race, but his 2nd-place finish secured him 2nd place in the IndyCar Championship. Similarly, Lundgaard's 6th-place finish secured him 3rd place – his highest championship position to date.
The real shock on the podium was the ECR of Alexander Rossi in 3rd place. ECR has had one of the most difficult seasons as a team out of the entire IndyCar grid. In more than half of the races, at least one of their two cars has not finished. This is Rossi's first podium since 2024 at Laguna Seca, when he was still racing for Arrow McLaren.
IndyCar at Laguna Seca Results
Position
Driver / Team
Time Diff from Lead [s]
1.
McLaughlin / Penske
-
2.
Kirkwood / Andretti
+1.374
3.
Rossi / ECR
+2.811
4.
Rosenqvist / Meyer Shank
+5.289
5.
Malukas / Penske
+14.588
6.
Lundgaard / McLaren
+16.500
7.
Armstrong / Meyer Shank
+21.813
8.
Palou / Chip Ganassi
+28.044
9.
Ericsson / Andretti
+40.226
10.
Simpson / Chip Ganassi
+40.768
11.
O'Ward / McLaren
+43.021
12.
Ferrucci / AJ Foyt
+43.747
13.
Power / Andretti
+49.354
14.
Foster / RLL
+53.405
15.
Newgarden / Penske
+55.103
16.
VeeKay / Juncos
+55.730
17.
Dixon / Chip Ganassi
+57.624
18.
Grosjean / Dale Coyne
+1:00.692
19.
Rahal / RLL
+1:04.668
20.
Collet / Aj Foyt
+1:08.174
21.
Rasmussen / ECR
+1:09.128
22.
Schumacher / RLL
+1 Lap
23.
Robb / Juncos
+1 Lap
24.
Siegel / McLaren
+1 Lap
25.
Hauger / Dale Coyne
DNF
The Final Championship Standings
Alex Palou may have taken home his 5th, but the other places on the Championship podium were not solidified until today. Kirkwood, Lundgaard, and O'Ward entered the Laguna Seca weekend only separated by four points, with Malukas only 19 points behind.
The final championship order was Kirkwood in second and Christian Lundgaard in third, with Pato O'Ward and David Malukas rounding out the top five. This is Kirkwood's highest finishing position as the Andretti team is poised to take the fight to Palou next season.
This is also Lundgaard's highest championship finish, as shown by the fact that he has not yet announced his seat for next year. That news is expected to break in the coming weeks.
The NTT INDYCAR Series will return in February 2027 in St Petersburg, Florida on Fox Sports.
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Kaitlin Tucci has been a fan of motorsport for close to a decade. Before joining On SI in 2025, she contributed heavily to the marketing and media efforts at FanAmp, a motorsports startup for which she was the Head of Marketing. She has contributed to a number of publications covering series such as Formula 1, IndyCar, IMSA, and more... Kaitlin graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with both a degree in Business/Marketing and Political Science. She works full time as a marketer at high-growth tech startups while spending her weekends immersed in the world of racing. Kaitlin was raised in Las Vegas, Nevada, but has lived in New York City for the past 5 years with her 'giant chihuahua' Willow. You'll often catch Willow watching races alongside Kaitlin, but unfortunately she doesn't have enough airline miles to join her at the track just yet.