IndyCar Results and Highlights From the Laguna Seca Season Finale

The IndyCar Season is officially coming to a close with one of the most iconic tracks in the United States... and some would say, the world. While Alex Palou was already crowned champion last week in Milwaukee, winning at this track is an accomplishment in its own.

Earlier this week, the corkscrew part of the track that has made Laguna Seca so famous was renamed in honor of the late Alex Zanardi – a Chip Ganassi driver and two-time CART (IndyCar) Champion. It is fate that Palou, a 5-time champion, has run his iconic livery throughout the weekend.

As for the rest of the grid, this race signifies endings and new beginnings. Scott Dixon moving from Chip Ganassi to McLaren. Felix Rosenqvist leaving Meyer Shank for McLaren. Lundgaard leaving McLaren for (likely) Chip Ganassi. Mick Schumacher being promoted to Meyer Shank, and so much more yet to come in the offseason.

Scott McLaughlin, Penske, IndyCar, St Petersburg | Penske Entertainment: Joe Skibinski

In the end, it was Scott McLaughlin in his #3 Penske that took home the final win of the season. This was his first win since the Milwaukee Mile in 2024 with Team Penske. A welcome sight for the 'thirsty 3's' and his crew chief, Tim Cindric.

The Biggest Winners and Losers at Laguna Seca

Alex Palou started the race in second place, but after just one pit cycle, he fell as far back as 22nd. Although he had already secured his title, a win around his favorite track would have been a perfect bow on another incredible season for the 10 crew. Unfortunately, he switched onto double-used red tires and had to fight from the back to finish in 8th.

Kyle Kirkwood Andretti | Penske Entertainment: James Black

Kyle Kirkwood may not have won the race, but his 2nd-place finish secured him 2nd place in the IndyCar Championship. Similarly, Lundgaard's 6th-place finish secured him 3rd place – his highest championship position to date.

The real shock on the podium was the ECR of Alexander Rossi in 3rd place. ECR has had one of the most difficult seasons as a team out of the entire IndyCar grid. In more than half of the races, at least one of their two cars has not finished. This is Rossi's first podium since 2024 at Laguna Seca, when he was still racing for Arrow McLaren.

IndyCar at Laguna Seca Results

Position Driver / Team Time Diff from Lead [s] 1. McLaughlin / Penske - 2. Kirkwood / Andretti +1.374 3. Rossi / ECR +2.811 4. Rosenqvist / Meyer Shank +5.289 5. Malukas / Penske +14.588 6. Lundgaard / McLaren +16.500 7. Armstrong / Meyer Shank +21.813 8. Palou / Chip Ganassi +28.044 9. Ericsson / Andretti +40.226 10. Simpson / Chip Ganassi +40.768 11. O'Ward / McLaren +43.021 12. Ferrucci / AJ Foyt +43.747 13. Power / Andretti +49.354 14. Foster / RLL +53.405 15. Newgarden / Penske +55.103 16. VeeKay / Juncos +55.730 17. Dixon / Chip Ganassi +57.624 18. Grosjean / Dale Coyne +1:00.692 19. Rahal / RLL +1:04.668 20. Collet / Aj Foyt +1:08.174 21. Rasmussen / ECR +1:09.128 22. Schumacher / RLL +1 Lap 23. Robb / Juncos +1 Lap 24. Siegel / McLaren +1 Lap 25. Hauger / Dale Coyne DNF

The Final Championship Standings

Alex Palou may have taken home his 5th, but the other places on the Championship podium were not solidified until today. Kirkwood, Lundgaard, and O'Ward entered the Laguna Seca weekend only separated by four points, with Malukas only 19 points behind.

Christian Lundgaard Arrow McLaren | Via Penske Media, Chris Jones

The final championship order was Kirkwood in second and Christian Lundgaard in third, with Pato O'Ward and David Malukas rounding out the top five. This is Kirkwood's highest finishing position as the Andretti team is poised to take the fight to Palou next season.

This is also Lundgaard's highest championship finish, as shown by the fact that he has not yet announced his seat for next year. That news is expected to break in the coming weeks.

The NTT INDYCAR Series will return in February 2027 in St Petersburg, Florida on Fox Sports.