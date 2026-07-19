F1 Standings and Results for the Belgian Grand Prix 2026
Kimi Antonelli took a huge step towards a first Formula 1 world championship with victory in a dramatic Belgian Grand Prix that saw Mercedes teammate George Russell retire on lap one.
The Italian dealt with the threat from Charles Leclerc and numerous safety car/virtual safety car periods to take his sixth win of the campaign, with the Monegasque second ahead of Max Verstappen.
But Russell was hit by former Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton on the first lap and now sits 50 points behind Antonelli in the race for the title.
Drama as title race takes another twist
Antonelli made the best start and held position into La Source, but then the energy deployment games began.
Verstappen rushed to the lead into Eau Rouge, but Antonelli hit back with the Red Bull clipping down the Kemmel Straight, allowing the Italian and Leclerc through into Les Combes.
But as the field converged into the chicane, Russell tried to get around the outside Hamilton, the former teammates tangling and sending the Mercedes driver into the gravel and out of the race.
It was a blow to Russell's championship challenge and, with his car needing recovery, the safety car was deployed, allowing those at the back - including Isack Hadjar - to make an early cheap pitstop. The Frenchman pitted again at the end of lap two to switch to the hard tires, aiming to promote him up the order.
Another in trouble was Esteban Ocon, who picked up a puncture having hit teammate Oliver Bearman at Fagnes, forcing a trip through the gravel before recovering to the pits.
Green flag racing resumed at the start of lap five with Hamilton immediately diving to the inside of Oscar Piastri into La Source, only to be repassed into Eau Rouge.
A lap later, Verstappen had latched onto the back of Leclerc, boosting his way past down the Kemmel Straight for second.
It was clear early on that the Ferrari race pace wasn't where either driver would have liked, proven by Piastri climbing over Leclerc for third on lap eight. The Australian pulled alongside the Ferrari into Les Combes, but the Monegasque squeezed the McLaren in the braking zone.
Contact was made with debris flying from Piastri's car, though both continued in position.
A lap later, Hamilton had more battery left than Piastri in the same section of the circuit to make his way past the McLaren driver and into fourth. It wasn't all rosy for the seven-time champion, though, as the stewards awarded him a five-second penalty for his part in the clash with Russell on lap one.
Both Ferraris had clearly warmed to the task by lap 10, though, with Leclerc and Hamilton closing to Verstappen's rear wing and dropping Piastri, all the while Antonelli was stretching his advantage out front.
Other than the leader, Hamilton was now the fastest on track and hassling his teammate, albeit without being able to make his way past.
The race was moving towards a one-stop strategy for the front-runners, but Hadjar's early strategic move provided somewhat of a headache for teams to deal with - the Red Bull sitting just inside the pit window for the top five by lap 16 but potentially not needing to pit again.
Verstappen was the first to pull the trigger on lap 17 and was able to feed out just in front of his teammate, covering off any potential undercut from the Ferrari duo.
But the Dutchman was unable to pound a fast outlap as a virtual safety car was deployed briefly to clear debris from the track, with Antonelli stopping as soon as the green flags were thrown.
Piastri's damage was beginning to show later in the first stint as teammate Lando Norris began homing in on the back of the sister McLaren. With hard tires on the world champion's car, the Briton got through on the exit of Blanchimont.
But if that was supposed to be an orchestrated move, it was undone on the Kemmel Straight as the Australian breezed past with battery, just before another virtual safety car was thrown with marshals on the track on the exit of Stavelot.
That neutralization gave Ferrari the chance to double-stack with Leclerc and Hamilton - the former returning to the track in front of Antonelli.
Hamilton served his penalty and dropped behind Piastri, who also pitted, having hit a mechanic on exit, while Norris, on his hards from the start of the race, stayed on track to take the lead.
Just after half race distance, Leclerc took the lead from Norris with an easy move down the Kemmel Straight, with Antonelli some two seconds off the Ferraris back under racing speed.
Crucially in the race for the lead, the reigning champion held on to second ahead of Antonelli despite an attack from the Mercedes two laps later. The Italian finally got through on lap 26, by which time Leclerc was three seconds to the good.
Verstappen was next to go past Norris, though he had to wait for lap 29 before getting past the McLaren. The gap between this battle and the leader had grown to 7.5s, leaving Leclerc and Antonelli in a race of their own.
Norris finally pitted at the end of lap 30, releasing teammate Piastri to go and chase Verstappen down. But a sticky left-rear meant the Briton was stuck in the pits for much longer than required, losing out to Audi's Gabriel Bortoleto and rejoining eighth.
Fresh mediums helped Norris get through on the exit of Raidillon and up into seventh, 12 seconds down on Hadjar.
The gap between the top two was reducing and by lap 33, Antonelli was back within a second of the leader.
And on lap 34, the move came, Antonelli using the overtake boost to fly past into Les Combes with Leclerc defenseless.
To Leclerc's credit, he didn't fall off the back of Antonelli, at least providing Ferrari with hope of a late challenge as the race entered its final quarter.
Teammate Hamilton had shaken off balance issues on the hards to get back on the tail of Piastri, looking to the outside at Les Combes on lap 39. The McLaren held firm to hold onto fourth, with Verstappen now three seconds clear of this squabble in third.
Round two came a lap later, this time Hamilton pulling off the same move successfully and turning his sights to old foe Verstappen ahead.
But up front, Antonelli was not to be caught as he stretched his championship lead to over 40 points from Hamilton and Russell.
Leclerc and Verstappen rounded out the podium, with Hamilton fourth - though facing a post-race investigation for an unsafe release.
Piastri was fifth ahead of Hadjar and Norris, with Bortoleto an impressive eighth for Audi.
Arvid Lindblad was ninth and Franco Colapinto rounded out the top 10 for Alpine, just ahead of teammate Pierre Gasly.
Liam Lawson was 12th from Nico Hulkenberg and Bearman, while the Williams duo Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz were next.
Ocon, Valtteri Bottas and Fernando Alonso were the only other finishers.
F1 Results for the Belgian Grand Prix
Position
Driver
Team
1
Kimi Antonelli
Mercedes
2
Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
3
Max Verstappen
Red Bull
4
Lewis Hamilton
Ferrari
5
Oscar Piastri
McLaren
6
Isack Hadjar
Red Bull
7
Lando Norris
McLaren
8
Gabriel Bortoleto
Audi
9
Arvid Lindblad
Racing Bulls
10
Franco Colapinto
Alpine
11
Pierre Gasly
Alpine
12
Liam Lawson
Racing Bulls
13
Nico Hulkenberg
Audi
14
Oliver Bearman
Haas
15
Alex Albon
Williams
16
Carlos Sainz
Williams
17
Esteban Ocon
Haas
18
Valtteri Bottas
Cadillac
19
Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
DNF
Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
DNF
Sergio Perez
Cadillac
DNF
George Russell
Mercedes
F1 Standings after the Belgian Grand Prix (Drivers)
Position
Driver
Points
1
Kimi Antonelli
204
2
Lewis Hamilton
159
3
George Russell
154
4
Charles Leclerc
126
5
Lando Norris
103
6
Oscar Piastri
92
7
Max Verstappen
91
8
Isack Hadjar
60
9
Pierre Gasly
42
10
Liam Lawson
39
11
Arvid Lindblad
22
12
Franco Colapinto
19
13
Oliver Bearman
18
14
Gabriel Bortoleto
10
15
Carlos Sainz
6
16
Alex Albon
5
17
Esteban Ocon
3
18
Fernando Alonso
1
19
Nico Hulkenberg
0
20
Valtteri Bottas
0
21
Sergio Perez
0
22
Lance Stroll
0
F1 Standings after the Belgian Grand Prix (Constructors)
Position
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
358
2
Ferrari
283
3
McLaren
195
4
Red Bull
151
5
Alpine
61
6
Racing Bulls
61
7
Haas
21
8
Williams
11
9
Audi
10
10
Aston Martin
1
11
Cadillac
0
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Ewan is a motorsport journalist covering F1 for Grand Prix On SI. Having been educated at Silverstone, the home of the British Grand Prix, and subsequently graduating from university with a sports journalism degree, Ewan made a move into F1 in 2021. Ewan joins after a stint with Autosport as an editor, having written for a number of outlets including RacingNews365 and GPFans, during which time he has covered grand prix and car launches as an accredited member of the media.Follow ewangale