Fred Vasseur Gives Honest Take on Lewis Hamilton’s Australian Grand Prix Performance

While it might have been a bit of a gut-punch for Lewis Hamilton to see his old team, Mercedes, and old teammate George Russell claim victory at the Australian Grand Prix, it was not all bad for the 41-year-old veteran.

A third-placed finish for Charles Leclerc, with Hamilton following right behind the Monegasque driver in fourth, meant that Ferrari left Australia with a haul of 27 points and a much better start to the year compared to last season.

Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur had some thoughts to air out regarding Hamilton, as well as giving his opinion on where the team currently stands in the grand scheme of things.

Vasseur 'very pleased' with Hamilton's Australian GP weekend

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

2025 was not the finest hour or year for Ferrari. While Charles Leclerc put in some results that eased the struggle, Hamilton, who moved to the team from Mercedes at the start of the season, was not able to notch a single podium for the first time in his career.

It was a season where, yet again, Ferrari were criticized for strategic decisions, morale management and overall weak performances. But after a captivating reveal in testing at Bahrain with their new rear wing, and seemingly now well-adjusted to the new regulations, things look much better for the Prancing Horses.

Fred Vasseur spoke on Hamilton's performance in Australia with high praise, noting that it was good to see both Ferraris matching in terms of overall pace.

"I'm very pleased with the performance of Lewis over the weekend. But I think we have to stop [saying] one weekend he's there, one weekend he's not there... It's a sport, sometimes we are [having] a good session, sometimes not... It's good to have two cars fighting also at the top." Vasseur on Hamilton's P4

The Frenchman also commented on where Ferrari stand against Mercedes, noting that they are not yet on the same level and must work in order to make a push for opportunities such as winning races.

"We know that we have a very long list of improvements. It's true for us, but it's true for everybody on the grid. we have to work all together, to push all together. We know that we have tons of things to improve: the strategy, the engine, the chassis, the tyres, everything." Vasseur on Ferrari's position

It will be telling at the Chinese Grand Prix in terms of where Ferrari ends up finishing. If they find themselves fighting with Mercedes, that is a very good sign that they have the car to battle for titles.

But if they find themselves in a sort of no-mans-land, too good compared to Red Bull and McLaren and too slow compared to the pace of Mercedes, it might be too late before upgrades are introduced to make up for lost time against their German rivals.