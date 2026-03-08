F1 Standings After The 2026 Australian Grand Prix

The first Formula 1 race of the new era, new season, and with 11 teams is officially over, with a race that led to exciting results for some teams and a disappointing day for the seven drivers who retired, or didn't even start.

Two drivers didn't even take the checkered flag at the F1 2026 debut. Oscar Piastri, the home hero, crashed on the warm-up laps driving to the grid. Meanwhile, Nico Hulkenberg faced a mechanical error preventing him from starting the race.

All in all, there are two teams in conversation alongside their drivers who are early favorites for performance in the Drivers' and Constructors' Championships this year. Ferrari and Mercedes. As it stands, especially with one car each out of the race, Red Bull and McLaren's pace does not seem to match that of the Italian and British outfits.

Meanwhile, on the other end of the grid, as expected based on the running throughout the weekend, Aston Martin and Cadillac are struggling with their cars. Aston Martin is yet to solve their power unit and car woes, while Cadillac is working out first season kinks with the car.

F1 2026 Drivers' Standings after the Australian Grand Prix

Position/ Driver Points 1. George Russell 25 2. Kimi Antonelli 18 3. Charles Leclerc 15 4. Lewis Hamilton 12 5. Lando Norris 10 6. Max Verstappen 8 7. Oliver Bearman 6 8. Arvid Lindblad 4 9. Gabriel Bortoletto 2 10. Pierre Gasly 1 11. Esteban Ocon 0 12. Alex Albon 0 13. Liam Lawson 0 14. Franco Colapinto 0 15. Carlos Sainz 0 16. Sergio Perez 0 17. Lance Stroll 0 18. Fernando Alonso 0 19. Valtteri Bottas 0 20. Isack Hadjar 0 21. Nico Hulkenberg 0 22. Oscar Piastri 0

With technically only one new driver to the grid accompanying our semi-annual Red Bull Racing and VCARB shuffle, there are few drivers who are performing at a significantly different level as compared to the 2025 season. All eyes are turned to the constructors and the cars that they have built to dictate season expectations.

With his race win, George Russell is officially leading the Drivers' Championship for the very first time in his Formula 1 career. The pace of the Mercedes seems blistering, so as it stands, the championship lead and the title are Russell's to lose.

It would be remiss not to mention that the single rookie, Arvid Lindblad, scored points in his rookie debut in the VCARB, finishing in P8.

F1 2026 constructors' standings after the Australian Grand Prix

Position/ Team Points 1. Mercedes 43 2. Ferrari 27 3. McLaren 10 4. Red Bull 8 5. Haas 6 6. VCARB 4 7. Audi 2 8. Alpine 1 9. Williams 0 10. Aston Martin 0 11. Cadillac 0

This is only our first race of the season, but with 7 cars that did not finish the race, the battles between the Ferraris and Mercedes at the front, debut points for a rookie, and debut points for a rookie team (Audi)... the 2026 season seems to be shaping up to be an exciting year.

Tune in next weekend for the Chinese Grand Prix and the very first sprint race of the 2026 season.