How Cadillac and Valtteri Bottas Have Been Given Major F1 Rule Boost Ahead of Debut

Cadillac enters its first race weekend as a Formula 1 team at the Australian Grand Prix this weekend and has already been handed a welcome boost.

The American outfit has moved mountains to prepare for its debut as F1's 11th team, becoming the first team to build an operation from the ground up since Virgin, Hispania and Lotus in 2010, creating its own chassis and bodywork to go with Ferrari's new-for-2026 power unit.

Experience has been the desired quality in the driver line-up of Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez, and the hierarchy is accepting that it faces a year of learning before hopefully challenging higher up the championship's midfield, but a rule change has already given the Finnish driver a helping hand.

Cadillac F1 Team

Bottas' relief

Bottas last raced in F1 in 2024 with the Sauber outfit, which is now Audi.

Although he sat on the sidelines last season as he fulfilled third driver duties with Mercedes, he had a five-place grid penalty hanging over his head owing to a collision with then Haas driver Kevin Magnussen at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Initially handed a 10-second penalty, Bottas retired before being able to serve the punishment and it was therefore transferred to his next race as a grid drop.

That next race happens to be his debut with Cadillac at Albert Park this weekend, but ahead of media day in Melbourne, Bottas posted on Instagram revealing the penalty had been dropped.

Speaking to the media afterwards, as per The Race, Bottas said: “You don't follow me on Instagram? I just did an announcement 20 minutes ago. Apparently it's vanished thanks to some new regulation. So no grid penalty. It is good.”

The 2025 sporting regulations were amended to require that grid penalties are to be served at a driver's "next sprint or race in which the driver participates in the subsequent 12-month period," although that was not applied retrospectively for existing penalties.

That meant Bottas would still have had to serve the five-place penalty despite his punishment being handed down over a year ago, by the time the race weekend gets underway in Australia.



But changes to article B2.5.4 of the sporting regulations for the new term dictate that in situations where there are 15 or fewer cumulative unserved grid penalties imposed in the previous 12 months, penalties outside of that period no longer apply. Therefore, Bottas is free to start from the position he qualifies for on Sunday.