F1 Rule Changes Confirmed After Winter Mercedes Controversy; Monaco Grand Prix Also Hit

The FIA has confirmed amendments to the 2026 Formula 1 regulations after a unanimous vote at the World Motor Sport Council.

F1's governing body announced the tweaks just a week before the first round of the new campaign at the Australian Grand Prix, where new cars under revised technical regulations will race for the first time.

The biggest change announced concerns testing the engine compression ratio, a topic that has been a source of contention throughout the winter and preseason testing.

It was believed that Mercedes had found a way to circumvent the compression ratio tests by conducting them at ambient temperatures to run above the 16:1 ratio stipulated in the regulations.

After complaints from rival engine manufacturers, the FIA has now confirmed that a compromise has been found following "significant effort".

From June 1, the ratio tests will be taken in both hot and cold conditions for the rest of the season before only being taken under operating conditions - or 130 degrees Celsius - from 2027 onwards.



The FIA states that "further evaluation and technical checks on energy management matters are ongoing".

Qualifying tweak revealed

Qualifying will undergo slight changes with the arrival of Cadillac as F1's 11th team this season. With an extra two cars on the grid, the number of drivers eliminated in both Q1 and Q2 has increased from five to six in order to stick with a 10-car Q3 session.

Q3 has been amended to now run for 13 minutes rather than 12, and to accommodate that increase and ensure qualifying runs to a one-hour timeframe, the interval between the second and third sessions has been reduced from eight minutes to seven.



Qualifying will be a major challenge for drivers with increased traffic in the first two sessions of the hour, meaning clear air will be at a premium.

The management of the electrical component of the power unit will also be critical for laptime, though concerns have been raised over the potentially massive closing speeds as those on outlaps prepare their batteries at the same time as others are putting down a flying lap.

Monaco rule erased

The Monaco Grand Prix has come under fire for a lack of action in recent years and a new rule was introduced in 2025 mandating the use of three sets of dry tires.

But the race descended into farce as teams found a way to use the imposed strategy to their favor, with cars trundling around to allow teammates free pit stops and a guaranteed points finish.

The rule has now been shelved, so the race will be run as any other grand prix is and, held at the later date of June 7, will be the first to be run under the new compression ratio tests.