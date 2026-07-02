Scott Dixon to Leave Chip Ganassi Racing After 24 Years

Scott Dixon has spent nearly his entire IndyCar career in the Number 9 Chip Ganassi Racing car. The 45-year-old New Zealander is a six-time series champion with the team and the 2008 Indianapolis 500 winner – all in the same car that he drives today.

Dixon won the title in 2003, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2018, and 2020 alongside 59 career wins and the all-time record for series starts, a number that was only sure to grow with his time at Ganassi.

That tenure has officially come to a close. Chip Ganassi Racing released a statement on Wednesday, after much speculation, saying Dixon will not return to the team in 2027. This will end one of the longest and most successful driver-team pairings in IndyCar history.

Dixon's Recent Seasons

While the actual announcement comes as a symbolic 'shock' to the IndyCar world. If you take a look at the stats of the Dixon and Chip Ganassi Pairing over the last couple of seasons, the decision isn't as shocking on paper.

In the last three seasons (2024, 2025, and 2026), Dixon has only won three races in total, with only one podium thus far in the 2026 season which is more than halfway over. We also have to look at who Dixon is driving next to.

Dixon and his teammates may share camaraderie, but for a six-time series champion, driving next to Alex Palou and his four championships may be a massive factor in the decision that the Kiwi driver has made.

Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Indianapolis 500 Qualifying | Via Penske Entertainment, Amber Pietz

Dixon may have been a crucial part of Chip Ganassi's history and legacy, but has he been their lead driver over the past five or so years? That answer is firmly, 'no'.

That shift has become especially clear over the past three seasons with Palou's shocking dominance within the Ganassi organization and amongst the rest of the IndyCar field. Meanwhile, Dixon has spent his recent seasons finishing races rather than winning them. It's a kind of erosion that does not come from Dixon's lack of talent, but from losing speed to a teammate who is redefining what IndyCar racing looks like in today's era.

Next Steps for Chip Ganassi Racing and Scott Dixon

With Dixon's exit confirmed, Chip Ganassi Racing is already working to find his replacement. There are obvious options like Meyer Shank Racing's Marcus Armstrong, who is 'on loan' to the MSR outfit under the Chip Ganassi contract.

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing, IndyCar St Petersburg | Penske Entertainment: Joe Skibinski

There is also the option of a swap with whomever Dixon is looking to replace, likely Arrow McLaren's race-winning Christian Lundgaard. After all, Arrow McLaren has been building both on and off the track with their new racing center and several lucrative partnerships to boot.

Although it has not yet been confirmed where Dixon lands next, it will not be far down the IndyCar paddock. It has been rumored that, alongside another shocking departure of Felix Rosenqvist from Meyer Shank Racing, both drivers will be moving to Arrow McLaren.

Nothing on that front has been confirmed by either Dixon's team or the Arrow McLaren representatives.

For now, the record book stands as the clearest testament to what the Chip Ganassi Racing program can produce. A driver who arrived as a rookie champion in 2003 will now leave as the second-winningest driver in series history and write a new story at a different team in 2027.