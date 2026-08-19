Isack Hadjar Out of F1 Dutch Grand Prix With Injury; Red Bull Names Replacement

Red Bull driver Isack Hadjar will miss this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix after sustaining an injury during Formula 1's summer break.

The former constructors' world championship-winning squad has confirmed the Frenchman will miss the final race at Zandvoort, which is a sprint weekend, after picking up a wrist injury during the three-week gap in the calendar, though the cause of which has not been disclosed.



It's a blow for Hadjar, who impressed in the second seat alongside Max Verstappen in the first segment of the campaign, banishing the so-called curse that has stayed over Red Bull since Daniel Ricciardo left the outfit at the end of the 2018 season. It also means that Hadjar misses the event that yielded his first - and so far only - podium in F1.



Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls, celebrates his podium at the 2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix with team principal Alan Permane and CEO Peter Bayer and a broken trophy. Circuit Zandvoort. | Red Bull Content Pool

In a brief statement confirming Hadjar's injury, Red Bull revealed that Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson would make the step up to substitute for the parent squad for the weekend.



Hadjar currently sits eighth in the drivers' standings with 68 points, 25 ahead of Lawson in ninth.

It means a return to Red Bull for the Kiwi after his axing after just two rounds of the 2025 season, having replaced Sergio Perez following the Mexican's own struggles a year prior.



But having returned to form with Racing Bulls over the past 15 months, including a strong showing in the first half of the new regulatory era alongside rookie teammate Arvid Lindblad, Lawson has been given the chance to exorcise demons from that difficult spell alongside Verstappen.



That, in turn, has opened up space at Racing Bulls for the weekend and Red Bull reserve driver Yuki Tsunoda gets his chance to impress back in F1. The Japanese star was Lawson's replacement last season at Red Bull, but he was another driver who failed to adapt to life with the team and lost his seat on the grid for 2026.

But Tsunoda is a race-ready replacement for Lawson at Racing Bulls, which has enjoyed a prosperous run of late and should present Tsunoda with a chance to battle for points.



F1 marks its final race at Zandvoort this weekend, with the historic circuit in the Netherlands falling off the calendar at the end of the season.

It is unclear whether Hadjar will miss just this race or any further rounds of the championship, though there is a weekend off between the Dutch and Italian Grands Prix, with the Monza weekend coming on September 4-6.