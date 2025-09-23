James Vowles Gives Emotional Response To Williams' Azerbaijan Grand Prix Podium

Amidst the drama of the 2025 F1 title fight between McLaren teammates Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, one historic giant returned to the podium at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Williams Racing driver Carlos Sainz ended the Grove-based team's four-year wait for a return to the podium.

Team boss James Vowles has played a major role in transforming the once-struggling former giant back into the powerhouse it was during the 1980s and 1990s.

Vowles reacts to 'extraordinary' podium

Williams enjoy a podium at Baku | Williams Racing

Vowles joined Williams from Mercedes in 2023 and has since reshaped the organization, driving year-on-year progress both on and off the track.

Williams currently sits fifth in the Constructors' Championship with 101 points — its highest position in the standings in many years. It’s a dramatic leap from 2024, too, when the team managed just 17 points.

Sainz’s third place in Baku marked the first podium of Vowles’ tenure. Considering Vowles’ impressive career at Brawn and Mercedes, he expressed just how much this achievement meant to him after the race.

“Extraordinary. I’ve had the pleasure of having many podiums in my career, and this one will stay with me forever. It means a huge amount to me… from where the team was, on our journey to where we’re going." James Vowles via F1TV

Vowles: Strong Sainz result was only a matter of time

Jun 15, 2025; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Williams driver Carlos Sainz (55) races during the F1 Montreal Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images | Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

Prior to Baku, Sainz had endured a tough start to life in Oxfordshire, sitting 19th in the standings. But his 15 points for third place catapulted him to 12th, marking his first points haul since June in Canada.

“Carlos earned it today. This wasn’t luck, this was him driving his socks off all weekend," Vowles stated post-race to F1TV.

“I’ve wanted him to have a great result like this since the beginning of the year. You could see it was on the cards, it just never came together for one reason or another. “This suddenly builds your confidence and momentum and allows it you to step forward – that’s what I wanted for Carlos.

“I think he definitely needed it. We all needed it as a team, though. It just shows to the world that this is absolutely where we are and this is the journey we’re on together."

Williams’ podium is a testament to the hard work of thousands in the workforce, signalling renewed optimism as the team fights its way back from the tail end ahead of the new 2026 regulations era.