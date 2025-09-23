James Vowles Gives Emotional Response To Williams' Azerbaijan Grand Prix Podium
Amidst the drama of the 2025 F1 title fight between McLaren teammates Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, one historic giant returned to the podium at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Williams Racing driver Carlos Sainz ended the Grove-based team's four-year wait for a return to the podium.
Team boss James Vowles has played a major role in transforming the once-struggling former giant back into the powerhouse it was during the 1980s and 1990s.
Vowles reacts to 'extraordinary' podium
Vowles joined Williams from Mercedes in 2023 and has since reshaped the organization, driving year-on-year progress both on and off the track.
Williams currently sits fifth in the Constructors' Championship with 101 points — its highest position in the standings in many years. It’s a dramatic leap from 2024, too, when the team managed just 17 points.
Sainz’s third place in Baku marked the first podium of Vowles’ tenure. Considering Vowles’ impressive career at Brawn and Mercedes, he expressed just how much this achievement meant to him after the race.
“Extraordinary. I’ve had the pleasure of having many podiums in my career, and this one will stay with me forever. It means a huge amount to me… from where the team was, on our journey to where we’re going."James Vowles via F1TV
Vowles: Strong Sainz result was only a matter of time
Prior to Baku, Sainz had endured a tough start to life in Oxfordshire, sitting 19th in the standings. But his 15 points for third place catapulted him to 12th, marking his first points haul since June in Canada.
“Carlos earned it today. This wasn’t luck, this was him driving his socks off all weekend," Vowles stated post-race to F1TV.
“I’ve wanted him to have a great result like this since the beginning of the year. You could see it was on the cards, it just never came together for one reason or another. “This suddenly builds your confidence and momentum and allows it you to step forward – that’s what I wanted for Carlos.
“I think he definitely needed it. We all needed it as a team, though. It just shows to the world that this is absolutely where we are and this is the journey we’re on together."
Williams’ podium is a testament to the hard work of thousands in the workforce, signalling renewed optimism as the team fights its way back from the tail end ahead of the new 2026 regulations era.
Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist who contributes to the San Francisco 49ers on SI and Grand Prix on SI. These roles encompass two of his biggest interests: San Francisco Bay Area sports and motorsports. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. In this role, he travels to various races to cover on the ground. His love for motorsport extends further after working at VAVEL USA as the Motorsport editor, working in a large team that covered a wide range of motorsports. Henry learned his trade as a journalist as he studied Multimedia Sports Journalism in 2023 at UCFB. He also works as a freelancer for GiveMeSport and SportsBoom, covering the Premier League and the NBA. Outside of work, Henry loves traveling, though his heart remains in San Francisco.Follow thehenrycheal