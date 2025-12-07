Lando Norris Reacts To "Surreal" F1 Title Triumph

Lando Norris has described clinching his maiden Formula 1 world championship as "surreal" after a thrilling Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.



The McLaren driver finished the required third position behind race winner Max Verstappen and teammate Oscar Piastri to take the honors by two points, becoming the 35th world champion in 75 years of F1.



From second on the grid, Norris lost out to Piastri in a sublime move from the Australian around the outside of Turn 9, but the Briton was able to hold off the charge of Charles Leclerc to ensure he finished on the podium, cueing emotional celebrations.

"A kid's dream come true"

McLaren Racing

"Thank you guys. Oh my god. You made a kid's dream come true, thank you so much. I love you guys, thanks for everything, you deserve it," a teary Norris said over team radio on the cooldown lap.



"I love you mum, I love you dad."



Norris was greeted by his mechanics, family, and both rivals as well as former teammate Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso, who he replaced at McLaren for the 2019 season.



Reacting immediately after exiting the car in parc ferme, Norris said: "I've not cried in a while, I didn't think I would cry but I did. It's a long journey. I want to say a big thanks to my guys, everyone at McLaren, my mum and dad - they're the ones who supported me since the beginning.

"Now I know what Max feels like a little bit. I want to congratulate Max and Oscar, my two biggest competitors the whole season. It has been a pleasure to race against both of them. It has been an honor, I have learned a lot from both of them, I have enjoyed it.

"We did it and I am so proud of everyone."



On the pressure of the world championship weighing on his mind during the race, Norris explained: "You can't not think of it but it was a long race until the very end.



"We have seen that anything can happen in F1 and I just kept pushing until the last two or three laps, where I could ease off a bit. But I still wanted to fight to the end, that's what we had to do this season. Max didn't make life easy this year. But I'm happy, so."





He added, "It's incredible, pretty surreal. I dreamed of this for a long time - everyone does. But I still wanted to fight to the end, that's what we had to do this season. Max didn't make life easy this year. But I'm happy, so."

"I did it with an incredible team, it's not just this year - I've been with McLaren for the last seven or eight years, the past 16 years of my life. We did it."