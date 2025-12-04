3 Key Storylines Ahead Of The F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025

Formula 1 brings the curtain down on the 2025 season with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend with it all still to play for in the drivers' championship.

Lando Norris leads Max Verstappen by 12 points and McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri by a further four, dropping points to both after a disastrous McLaren strategy cost him a podium finish in Qatar, as well as taking victory away from Australian Piastri and handing it to their Red Bull rival.

So who will take the glory at the Yas Marina Circuit? Here are three storylines to keep an eye on.



Norris, Verstappen and Piastri - who wins?



Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Despite a difficult two-race swing for Norris, he remains in the best position with his destiny in his own hands. Had it not been for the strategy call to not pit behind the safety car in Qatar and the disqualification from second in Las Vegas, then the Briton would already have one hand on the trophy.

But a third-place finish will suffice on Sunday, even if both rivals finish ahead of him on track, such is his advantage going into the weekend.

That should be achievable and, with Piastri the outsider of the party and needing miracles to happen to secure the title, Norris may find himself with a helping hand, should he need one, at the end of the race anyway.

Verstappen will be a Mercedes fan for one weekend only as he will be hoping George Russell and Kimi Antonelli can get onto the podium and create the points differential he needs.

Norris. Verstappen. Piastri. 🍿



Here's how we could see a World Champion crowned in Abu Dhabi

But given the McLaren pace dominance in Qatar and Norris' victory at Yas Marina last season, it is hard to look past the Briton becoming world champion. F1 is a funny old sport sometimes though...

Constructors' standings to be settled

Mercedes and Red Bull haven't quite decided who will finish second in the constructors' standings behind McLaren this term, though the Silver Arrows have a 30-point buffer over their old adversary.



It means that Verstappen needs to win with some help from outgoing teammate Yuki Tsunoda and Mercedes slipping up to get Red Bull into what once seemed an unlikely runner-up finish.



TEAM STANDINGS (after 23 rounds)



TEAM STANDINGS (after 23 rounds)

Red Bull still have an outside chance of taking P2

Ferrari's lack of form of late has confirmed the Scuderia for fourth in the table, while Williams' latest podium from Carlos Sainz has cemented a top-five finish for the team.



Racing Bulls and Aston Martin face a fight for sixth, though the former will be somewhat comfortable knowing it has a 12-point buffer, while Haas has the upper hand over Sauber in the race for eighth.



Alpine's miserable season leaves it confirmed last with just 22 points, all of which were scored by Pierre Gasly.



Can Ferrari take something positive into the winter?



Scuderia Ferrari

Ferrari's nightmare continued in Qatar with just four points scored through Charles Leclerc in the grand prix, with two positions gained through a collision between Nico Hulkenberg and Gasly early in the event.



Teammate Lewis Hamilton failed to reach the second segment in either of the two qualifying sessions for the sprint weekend, which made it pretty clear that the Scuderia has lost a competitive edge in the past three races.



And while it is unlikely that a podium will be forthcoming in Abu Dhabi, any positive result will be welcome for both drivers to take into the winter break.



That positive result will likely be finishing sixth and seventh, just to fill the space between McLaren, Mercedes, and Red Bull, and eradicating the type of doom and gloom the non-points finishes of late have provided will help moving into the winter break.



After all, the team could play a part in the destination of the drivers' title if it could even return to its Mexico City Grand Prix form.