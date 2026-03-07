Max Verstappen Mystified by “Very Weird” Australian GP Qualifying Crash

Max Verstappen has conceded he has "never experienced anything like that in my life" after crashing out of qualifying for Formula 1's season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

The four-time world champion will start 20th at Melbourne's Albert Park circuit after hitting the barriers at Turn 1 on his first flying lap in Q1.

Approaching the first corner, Verstappen lost the rear end of his Red Bull under braking and rotated at high speed, skipping across the gravel and spearing nose-first into the barriers.

"Something weird," Verstappen says

Speaking to Sky Sports UK post-session, the Dutchman explained: "To lose the car like that under braking... I've never experienced anything like that in my life. I hit the pedal and then suddenly, the whole rear axle locked up so definitely a bit weird."



Verstappen is only kept off the back row of the grid by Williams' Carlos Sainz and Aston Martin's Lance Stroll as both drivers failed to take to the circuit with technical issues.



Analysing the incident, Sky pundit and former F1 driver Anthony Davidson suggested that the RB22 rotated on a downshift approaching corner entry.

When that was put to Verstappen, he replied: "I think that it had already gone wrong before the downshift.

"I hit the pedal and as soon as I hit the pedal - because you immediately downshift - it completely locked at the peak of the brake pressure basically. So something very weird, that's for sure."

It is far from an ideal start to F1's new era for Verstappen, who now faces a battle through the field just to secure points.

But with reliability issues hitting the majority of teams on the grid as they acclimate to the new power unit regulations, which place greater emphasis on electrical energy alongside the traditional internal combustion engine, there is a high chance that simply finishing the race could be enough to secure a points finish.



Verstappen will be aided by the fact the Red Bull-Ford package is quick, as displayed by new teammate Isack Hadjar's run to third on the grid.



"That's the target," Verstappen said when put to him that points would be possible. "But there are so many unknowns at the moment that we need to get on top of... we will see what we can do."

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli secured a front-row lockout for Mercedes as the Silver Arrows dominated the first qualifying session of the season.