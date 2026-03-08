Oscar Piastri Reacts to Devastating Crash BEFORE Australian GP

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri has revealed the multitude of factors that contributed to his shocking pre-Australian Grand Prix incident.

Home favorite Piastri was out of the first Formula 1 race of the season 35 minutes before it had even started after crashing heavily at Turn 4 on his first reconnaissance lap to the grid from the garage.



The McLaren had mounted the kerb at the exit of the left-hander, slamming into the concrete barrier leading into Turn 5 and leaving the entire right side of the car damaged. Piastri was crestfallen as he came to a stop on the grass inside the corner.



"Shouldn't be happening," says Piastri

It was the second time in as many races at the Albert Park circuit that a driver had crashed before the start after now-Red Bull driver Isack Hadjar hit the barriers on just the second corner of his debut formation lap last year.

Oscar Piastri has crashed and is OUT of the Australian Grand Prix before it begins 😮#F1 #AusGP pic.twitter.com/5prGby7dNC — Formula 1 (@F1) March 8, 2026

"We had a bit of an issue out of the pits with no battery," Piastri told Sky Sports UK as he explained the issue. The actual crash, there was a combinaton of a couple of things. I think there's a large element of just me, cold tires, I clipped the exit kerb.



"But I also had 100 kilowatts more power than I expected, so you put all of those together and unfortunately it ends in the result we got. It's obviously just disappointing and a scenario that shouldn't be happening."

Drivers and teams have faced mountains when it comes to understanding the intricacies of the new power units under revised F1 technical regulations for this season.

McLaren Racing

Batteries are now of greater importance and have led to teething issues for many, with Piastri indicating that it was this component that played a part in his sudden rotation.



"I was at less throttle than what I was in qualifying and the way the rules kind of stipulate how the torque demand has to work, I actually got 100 kilowatts more power than if I would have been at full throttle.



Piastri was slated to start fifth after outperforming teammate and reigning world champion Lando Norris, albeit some way adrift of the Mercedes on the front row.



Norris would eventually finish fifth, some 50 seconds down on eventual race winner George Russell as the Silver Arrows and Ferrari flexed muscles in race trim to underscore the work needed by the reigning constructors' champions to return to the top step.