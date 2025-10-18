Rising American Star Given F1 Debut At Mexico City Grand Prix

Rising American Formula 2 star Jak Crawford is to make his Formula 1 race weekend debut at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

The Texan will take over from Lance Stroll in first practice at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, completing one of Aston Martin's obligatory FP1 rookie runs for the season.

All F1 teams are mandated to run a driver who has completed in no more than two races twice per car, per season.

Making his F1 debut. 🤝



Reserve driver Felipe Drugovich has completed two of the runs, with the final session likely to go to Crawford in Abu Dhabi.

Crawford has enjoyed a stellar season in F2 and currently sits second in the drivers' standings, though with Fernando Alonso and Stroll, a race seat in F1 for 2026 looks highly unlikely.

Nevertheless, after completing development work for the Silverstone, UK-based outfit, Crawford has been given his chance to impress during an F1 weekend.



“I’m thrilled to drive the AMR25 next week in Mexico for my first official Formula 1 session," said Crawford. "I’ve worked closely with the team all year, so to now take the next step and get track time on a Grand Prix weekend is really exciting.

"Announcing this in Texas, where I’m from, makes it even more special after a busy week with the team and Aramco in Houston.”

Crawford had completed a demonstration run with the team in Houston, Texas, in the run-up to the United States Grand Prix weekend at the Circuit of the Americas and was also present with Alonso as the special science-inspired livery was unveiled for the sprint event.

He has logged over 2,000km in Aston Martin's last three F1 cars while also providing feedback to support this year's car development and the production of next year's AMR26 during regular simulator sessions at the new state-of-the-art technology center at Silverstone.

“It’s fantastic to give Jak the opportunity to take part in FP1 in Mexico. He’s shown real maturity and provided strong technical feedback throughout the year, and these sessions are an important part of how we develop young talent.

"Jak has had a strong season in Formula 2 and has been a key contributor to the development of both the AMR25 and AMR26. This is a great chance for him to continue progressing while helping us gather valuable data.”

Once Crawford has completed his running, Stroll will take back control of the car for FP2 and the rest of the Mexico City weekend.