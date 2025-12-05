F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025: FP1 Results And Report

Lando Norris got his Abu Dhabi Grand Prix off to the best possible start by setting the fastest time in first practice at the Yas Marina Circuit.

The McLaren driver set a benchmark of 1:24.485s to finish only 0.008s ahead of rival Max Verstappen.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was third, just 0.016s off the fastest time, though more will be taken from second practice under the lights later on in the day.

Rookie runs take over

Nine drivers vacated their seats for the session as teams set out to complete their obligations to run a rookie driver in two sessions per car for the season - Oscar Piastri among those to stand aside.

Paul Aron was in for Pierre Gasly at Alpine and almost came to grief in the opening 10 minutes of the hour, catching a swap of the rear end out of the final corner.

Almost a third into the session, Oliver Bearman reported a loss of power and though he was told he had a hydraulic leak, he was able to change gears while crawling back to the pits.

The Haas driver did make it back onto the circuit, but was told to box again with what was apparently the same problem, though it was later confirmed as a sensor-related issue.

Arthur Leclerc joined brother Charles Leclerc on track for Ferrari, 12 months on from the first time he did so, but almost got it wrong with a slide at Turn 12 that took him off-track. The latter completed a full spin at Turn 5 in the closing stages of the session, with Arthur comically telling his engineer that Charles was "doing burnouts for the fans".

Scuderia Ferrari

With lap times set in the unrepresentative, warmer afternoon conditions, drivers were able to complete multiple flying laps on soft tires to provide an indication of what could be possible under the floodlights on Saturday night in qualifying.

At the end of the session it was Norris who was ahead of Verstappen and Charles Leclerc by the narrowest of margins, setting up the weekend nicely.

Kimi Antonelli was fourth fastest while also demonstrating good high-fuel pace in the Mercedes, with Nico Hulkenberg looking rapid in fifth.

The second Mercedes and Sauber followed, George Russell ahead of Gabriel Bortoleto, while Bearman's medium tire run was good enough for eighth.

Carlos Sainz was ninth having complained about braking issues in his Williams, with Franco Colapinto 10th for Alpine.

Ryo Hirakawa was fastest of the rookies in the Haas, faster even than newly-confirmed Red Bull driver for 2026 Isack Hadjar.

Aron was 13th ahead of Piastri's FP1 replacement Patricio O'Ward and 2026 Racing Bulls driver Arvid Lindblad, who was in Yuki Tsunoda's Red Bull.

Arthur Leclerc was 16th fastest with Ayumu Iwasa 17th in the Racing Bull and Luke Browning's Williams in 18th.

Aston Martin used two rookies in FP1, with 2026 reserve driver Jak Crawford faster than debutant Cian Shields.

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025: FP1 results

Position / Driver / Team Gap [s] 1. Lando Norris / McLaren 1:24.485 2. Max Verstappen / Red Bull +0.008 3. Charles Leclerc / Ferrari +0.016 4. Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes +0.123 5. Nico Hulkenberg / Sauber +0.144 6. George Russell / Mercedes +0.248 7. Gabriel Bortoleto / Sauber +0.257 8. Oliver Bearman / Haas +0.274 9. Carlos Sainz / Williams +0.285 10. Franco Colapinto / Alpine +0.370 11. Ryo Hirakawa / Haas +0.449 12. Isack Hadjar / Racing Bulls +0.492 13. Paul Aron / Alpine +0.719 14. Patricio O'Ward / McLaren +0.761 15. Arvid Lindblad / Red Bull +0.771 16. Arthur Leclerc / Ferrari +0.875 17. Ayumu Iwasa / Racing Bulls +0.990 18. Luke Browning / Williams +1.005 19. Jak Crawford / Aston Martin +1.404 20. Cian Shields / Aston Martin +1.947

