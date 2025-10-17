United States Grand Prix 2025: F1 Sprint Qualifying Results And Report

Max Verstappen set a stunning final lap to beat Lando Norris to the sprint qualifying pole at the United States Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver led the McLaren duo of Norris and Oscar Piastri in Friday evening's session, setting a benchmark of 1:32.142s, with only Briton Norris in the same ballpark.

It means Verstappen is in line to clinch the eight points on offer for winning the sprint race on Saturday, with points handed out to the top eight.

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results - SQ3

Strategies were split in the final part of sprint qualifying as George Russell and both Williams drivers went out to set an early lap in the eight-minute session — the Mercedes driver leading that trio.

When the expected big hitters emerged, Ferrari faltered, but Verstappen shone as he often does.

The Dutchman set the fastest time with the very last lap of the session, with the four-time champion and Norris in a league of their own, some four-tenths up on Piastri in third.

Perhaps the star of sprint qualifying was Nico Hulkenberg in the Sauber, however. The German veteran was superb throughout to finish fourth, ahead of Russell's Mercedes.

Fernando Alonso was again impressive in the Aston Martin over one lap for sixth ahead of Carlos Sainz, with Lewis Hamilton ahead of the second Williams of Alex Albon in ninth and Charles Leclerc, who had a gearbox change between sessions, rounding out the top 10.

Position / Driver / Team Gap [s] 1. Max Verstappen / Red Bull 1:32.143 2. Lando Norris / McLaren +0.071 3. Oscar Piastri / McLaren +0.380 4. Nico Hulkenberg / Sauber +0.502 5. George Russell / Mercedes +0.745 6. Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin +0.767 7. Carlos Sainz / Williams +0.768 8. Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari +0.892 9. Alex Albon / Williams +0.956 10. Charles Leclerc +0.961

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results - SQ2

George is through, but Kimi misses out on SQ3 by 0.006s 😩 — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) October 17, 2025

Medium tires were mandatory for SQ1 and SQ2 as per F1 sprint regulations, and the Ferrari duo got through by the skin of their teeth.

Hamilton ended up knocking Mercedes replacement Kimi Antonelli out by just 0.006s after a last-ditch effort put the seven-time champion through in place of the Italian rookie. Antonelli was joined in elimination by Racing Bulls driver Isack Hadjar in 12th and Pierre Gasly in 13th for Alpine.

Lance Stroll was the slowest to set a time, while Liam Lawson had his time taken away from him for exceeding Turn 19 track limits, though that time was too slow for SQ3 anyway.

The Kiwi was unhappy with Leclerc, suggesting the Monegasque was at fault for his wide moment.

Position / Driver / Team Gap to SQ3 [s] 11. Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes +0.006 12. Isack Hadjar / Racing Bulls +0.229 13. Pierre Gasly / Alpine +0.246 14. Lance Stroll / Aston Martin +0.382 15. Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls No Time

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results - SQ1

SQ1 turned into a farce with a number of drivers unable to reach the start-finish line in time to put in a final lap after a traffic jam in the pitlane.

Yuki Tsunoda, Esteban Ocon and Gabriel Bortoleto were all out without the chance to defend themselves from the cull, with Albon, Leclerc and Gasly all benefitting from getting a final flying lap under their belts.

"What the f**k was this?" questioned Bortoleto after finishing bottom without a time to his name — his first lap crossed off for breaching track limits at Turn 19.

After the mess sorted itself out, Oliver Bearman finished 16th fastest ahead of Franco Colapinto.

Tsunoda was 18th fastest ahead of Ocon.

Position / Driver / Team Gap to SQ2 [s] 16. Oliver Bearman / Haas +0.015 17. Franco Colapinto / Alpine +0.102 18. Yuki Tsunoda / Red Bull +0.115 19. Esteban Ocon / Haas +0.859 20. Gabriel Bortoleto / Sauber No Time