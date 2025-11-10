Oscar Piastri Defends Himself After Controversial Brazil F1 Penalty: 'I can't do that'

Formula 1 championship protagonist Oscar Piastri has insisted, "I can't disappear" after a controversial penalty derailed his hopes at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.



The Australian entered the Interlagos weekend not leading the race for the drivers' title for the first time since Saudi Arabia early in the season and, having crashed out of the sprint in damp conditions, needed a strong performance in the grand prix.

After an early safety car period was needed to clean up debris from a crash for Gabriel Bortoleto at Bico de Pato - the Sauber also needing to be recovered - Piastri had a chance to leap ahead of Charles Leclerc's Ferrari and Kimi Antonelli's Mercedes at the restart.

Antonelli was caught out by eventual winner Lando Norris as the McLaren driver floored the throttle halfway down the pitstraight to get the race back underway, with Leclerc getting a run on the Italian rookie and going to the outside of Turn 1 and Piastri to the inside.



With the trio three abreast, Antonelli seemingly pinched the apex to ensure Leclerc had space, but that left Piastri with nowhere to go. Jumping on the brakes in reaction, Piastri locked up and connected with the left rear of the Mercedes, spitting the W16 into Leclerc and forcing the Ferrari driver out of the race.

The stewards decided that Piastri was at fault and handed out a 10-second penalty for the offense, which ruined his hopes for a podium. He ultimately wound up fifth to fall 24 points behind Norris with three rounds remaining.



Questioned as to whether he regretted the move that cost him the penalty, Piastri said, as per RacingNews365: "No, I don't think so. I had a very clear opportunity. I went for it. The other two on the outside braked quite late.



"There was obviously a bit of a lock up into the corner, but that was because I could see Kimi was not going to give me any space. I can't disappear, but the decision is what it is."



McLaren Racing

Piastri has failed to secure a podium finish since victory at the Dutch Grand Prix, where he raced into a 34-point lead over Norris as his McLaren teammate retired.

Pressed on his title aspirations in the face of another tough weekend, Piastri replied: "[I will] Just try and get the most out of it that I can.

"The penalty was one thing, but I don't think the pace was at a level that I wanted it to be. "The second half of the race, potentially, was not too bad, but the first stint was a little bit tough. So [it is about] just trying to get back on top of things with that, and try and have the best weekends we can."