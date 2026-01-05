Latest Red Bull Departure Granted Early Exit For Role With F1 Rival McLaren

Former Red Bull head of strategy Will Courtenay has been approved to begin working with rival Formula 1 team McLaren early.



Courtenay had been announced to be signed by the F1 constructors' world champions in 2024, though remained contracted with Red Bull throughout the 2025 season, which saw Max Verstappen take on McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri for the drivers' title.

And while Courtenay was still contracted for 2026, a post on LinkedIn has confirmed his early departure to become McLaren's new sporting director.

He is the latest in a long list of key departures from Red Bull in recent years as the team begins a new era, with former team principal Christian Horner, motorsport advisor Helmut Marko, sporting director Jonathan Wheatley, and technical guru Adrian Newey all leaving in a 12-month period.



Verstappen's race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase is expected to take on a more senior role within the Milton Keynes-based outfit, though he has himself been linked with a move away with Aston Martin and Williams reported to be potential suitors across the winter.



"After 22 years at Red Bull Racing, the last 15 as head of race strategy there, I’m excited to say I’m now embarking on a new challenge, joining the McLaren Racing Formula 1 Team as sporting director," said Courtenay.



"I’d like to say a huge thanks to everyone I worked with at Red Bull. I made so many great friends there and I hope I’ll still see many of you in the paddock. It was an incredible two and a bit decades.



"But now I’m looking forward to settling into my new role and team, and hopefully making plenty more new friends, as I do my very best to help McLaren continue its recent success in the coming years."



Courtenay will now be free to link up with McLaren immediately and will play a key role as it aims to defend both championships from the chasing pack with F1 entering a new regulatory era this term.



He will report to racing director Randeep Singh, forming part of a senior team spearheaded by McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown and team principal Andrea Stella, who have helped turn fortunes around since a difficult spell at the start of the ground effect era in 2022 and 2023.



F1's new machinery will debut at a behind-closed-doors test in Spain at the end of January, with two further tests taking place before March's Australian Grand Prix.

