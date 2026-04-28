Will Buxton Says Psycho Bunny is an 'Extension of Me’ as Partnership Continues

For years, Will Buxton has been one of the most familiar voices in Formula 1. Not as a driver or a team member, but as a storyteller. He is the commentator who helped translate the sport for a growing global audience – quite literally the voice of F1 to so many today.

Now, that role is shifting. Buxton's move into the IndyCar paddock marks a new chapter in his career that places him inside a new racing ecosystem while still maintaining ties to his F1 community.

Buxton has written books, fronted Drive to Survive, and become the face of F1 TV and IndyCar on Fox. But what many don't know is that one relationship has remained constant through it all – Psycho Bunny.

Grand Prix on SI sat down with Buxton to chat about what Psycho Bunny means to him and how the man we all know for his personality and storytelling has cemented a place in paddock fashion.

Partnership Built on Years of Loyalty

Buxton's relationship with Psycho Bunny did not begin with this latest phase of his career. It has been building for the better part of a decade, according to Buxton, although his role as their global ambassador began in 2023.

Long before his move stateside. Long before our current era of fashion-meets-motorsport collaborations of the 2025 and 2026 F1 seasons.

Will Buxton Psycho Bunny | Courtesy of Psycho Bunny

What makes Psycho Bunny stand out to him is how naturally the brand has evolved alongside him.

"I don’t think I’d feel quite myself without Psycho Bunny on my person somewhere. We’ve had a relationship now for what must be five years or more, and that little bunny logo has become almost an extension of me." Will Buxton, Psycho Bunny Ambassador

Don't believe him? If you look closely at 'nearly all' of his race day suits, you will be able to spot the Psycho Bunny logo.

That sense of familiarity has mattered even more as Buxton navigated a career transition that brought him to a new motorsport audience with different expectations and a different level of visibility at IndyCar on Fox.

"One of the key considerations I stressed with our wardrobe department on transitioning Stateside was authenticity in what we wear to who we are… I never had any interest in partnering with any brands for any reason other than absolute synergy. Psycho Bunny has just felt like the most natural fit from day one.” Will Buxton, Psycho Bunny Ambassador

Motorsports' Cultural Connector

Buxton, affectionately, has never been known for fashion. It was thanks to his wife that he found any direction in the fashion world.

"[My wife] gave me the belief to find a style I liked and to wear it with confidence. When I worked in F1 ,we had no wardrobe department and so finding a style that worked on camera, that was functional as well as smart and authoritative, was really tough. " Will Buxton, Psycho Bunny Ambassador

If anything, even now, his role in Formula 1 and now IndyCar is the exact opposite of 'fashion icon'. He is focused on breaking down technical complexity, connecting dots, and bringing fans closer to the sport through storytelling.

That has not changed for Buxton – neither has his confidence in the Psycho Bunny brand. What has changed is the way that these stories are being told. As Formula 1 continues to expand its presence in markets like the United States, race weekends have become so much more than the on-track action.

Events, activations, fashion, social media are equal parts of the racing ecosystem, now. With the Miami Grand Prix this week, partnerships like Buxton's with Psycho Bunny come into play.

"So much of the event experience these days is about creating tangible and personal moments… being able to embrace the vibe of a race, and give people the chance to wear something that reflects that energy, attitude and identity is incredibly powerful." Will Buxton, Psycho Bunny Ambassador

After all, Buxton has watched that shift, especially in Formula 1, in real-time. He feels that Psycho Bunny was "with that direction of travel, right from the outset".

Psycho Bunny Will Buxton | Courtesy of Psycho Bunny

The alignment that Buxton feels is exactly what turns a partnership into something greater than just a logo. It becomes part of how fans engage with the sport itself – feeling seen and heard, not just marketed to.

Will Buxton the Storyteller

Buxton's work throughout the years ties to the central idea that he is an exceptional storyteller. Not just on TV, but in books like Grand Prix: An Illustrated History of Formula 1.

Psycho Bunny recognizes that by tapping into Buxton's collaboration with Davi Augusto on his book and translating it into a limited edition T-Shirt. Psycho Bunny collaborated directly with Davi to capture that same "dynamic, motorsport-inspired artistry" and bring this t-shirt to life.

Psycho Bunny Racing Collection | Courtesy of Psycho Bunny

Psycho Bunny's latest racing apparel follows that same idea. It blends storytelling with design in a way that reflects the broader direction of motorsports – with Buxton as their fearless brand ambassador.

"Psycho Bunny felt like a perfect fit from the outset… something that would feel authentically me, yet elevate my style at the same time. And all in clothing that would stand the test of a day at the track, look great on air, and still look right into an evening at a dinner or event." Will Buxton, Psycho Bunny Ambassador

Metaphorically, Buxton's own role in motorsport mirrors the versatility he finds in Psycho Bunny. Still a journalist and commentator at his core, but operating across new series and audiences.

The partnership between Buxton and Psycho Bunny reflects where he has been, where he is going, and how motorsport is evolving around him. Although now, we may just have to add 'trendsetter' or 'taste-maker' to his list of job titles.

Psycho Bunny retail locations in Aventura, Hard Rock, Brickell, and Dadeland will update their in-store setups for the Miami Grand Prix.

The collection will launch on April 30th, featuring one limited-edition t-shirt, alongside additional existing pieces, and two additional racing-themed shirts.