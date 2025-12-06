An IndyCar Escorted Indiana Out of Memorial Stadium En Route to Big Ten Title Game
This will be the 15th Big Ten championship game, and in its short existence the game has seen every type of fan base and contest. It’s seen Ohio State’s gargantuan constituency and Northwestern’s tight-knit supporters; it’s seen Michigan’s sleepy 2023 blowout of Iowa and Michigan State’s classic 2015 slugfest against the Hawkeyes.
However, the Big Ten championship has never seen a de facto home game—until now.
Saturday’s Big Ten championship between the Buckeyes and Indiana will be played in the Hoosiers’ backyard; a drive of a little under an hour separates Memorial Stadium and Lucas Oil Stadium. Even if Ohio State is the home team, Indiana will be loud and ready to blow its collective top.
If you need evidence of the civic mood in Indiana’s capital, look no further than the vehicle that escorted the Hoosiers out of Memorial Stadium's parking lot Friday—an Indy racing car in crimson-and-cream livery with a No. 25 on the side.
In the video taken by Indianapolis Star reporter Zach Osterman, fans appeared to greet the car and the bus that tailed it with cheers and “Hoosiers!” chants.
Win or lose Saturday, Indiana fans have had a ball this season, and their magical ride is likely just getting started.