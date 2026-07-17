A.J. Brown and 2 More Sell High Candidates in Dynasty Fantasy Football

The 2027 NFL Draft class is filled with generation skill-position players that Dynasty players would covet for years.

Loading up with 2027 picks in Dynasty leagues would set up Dynasty managers for years to come.

Dynasty managers with A.J. Brown, Christian McCaffrey and Zay Flowers on their team should consider selling them high and build up future assets.

A.J. Brown

The A.J. Brown era came to an end in Philadelphia this offseason as the three-time Pro Bowler was traded to the New England Patriots.

A new change of scenery, along with a familiar face at head coach in Mike Vrabel skyrocketed Brown’s Fantasy stock.

Having a young quarterback in Drake Maye throwing to Brown is another factor Fantasy managers are highlighting when projecting Brown’s Fantasy outlook.

Having the hype around Brown in a new scenario with a coach he’s had Fantasy success with and a young, productive quarterback makes it the high point to trade the 29-year-old.

The 2027 NFL Draft class is loaded with receiving talent, including generational talent Jeremiah Smith. Cam Coleman, Charlie Becker, Nick Marsh, Omarion Miller and Ryan Coleman-Williams are other receiving prospects in the 2027 draft to consider after shipping off Brown in Dynasty.

Jeremiah Smith is generational. pic.twitter.com/B3bPpv5pIC — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) April 28, 2026

Outside of the receivers, the 2027 draft class is filled with quarterbacks with the likes of Arch Manning and Dante Moore filling the ranks.

Moving on from Brown may hurt initially, but raking in a first-round pick and then some would set up Dynasty managers for years.

Brown is at his highest hype and turning Brown into a 2027 QB and receiver or Smith and another skill position player is too hard to pass up.

Christian McCaffrey

McCaffrey is coming off one of the best Fantasy seasons in his career as the 2025 NFL Comeback Player of the Year churned out 2,126 scrimmage yards, leading to 24.5 FPPG in PPR leagues.

McCaffrey showcased his Fantasy ceiling last season, but with previous injury history and recently turning 30-years old makes it the perfect time to move on from McCaffrey in Dynasty leagues.

Injuries have been a concern for McCaffrey throughout his career as the three-time All-Pro missed double-digit games three times in his career. McCaffrey’s health has been better during his tenure in San Francisco as he’s appeared in at least 16 games in three of his four seasons as a 49er.

McCaffrey recently turned 30 as well, so age is becoming a factor for Dynasty managers to consider.

Moving on from McCaffrey at a high point after a bounce-back season for 2027 draft assets sets up Dynasty teams for the future.

Zay Flowers

Flowers is coming off the best Fantasy season in his career with 14.3 FPPG in PPR leagues, leading to a WR 7 finish.

Flowers seems poised to build off his career-best season last year, but Flowers’ future seems murky beyond this season.

The Ravens invested at wide receiver this past draft, selecting Ja’Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt in the third round and fourth round, respectively.

Flowers should still be the focal point of the Ravens’ pass attack next season, but as Lane and Sarratt get more comfortable in the NFL in the years to come, Flowers’ Fantasy output would take a hit.

Moving on from Flowers after a top-ten season would bring max value as the Ravens receiver room gets crowded in the years to come.

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