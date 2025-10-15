Davante Adams Fantasy Football Stock Watch Following Puka Nacua Injury
The Los Angeles Rams endured a major loss over the weekend, despite a 17-3 win over the Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens. Matthew Stafford and the Rams’ passing attack was limited to just 181 yards, sputtering after a crucial injury to star receiver Puca Nacua.
Fellow star wideout Davante Adams was limited to 39 yards on four receptions, as each of the Rams’ Pro Bowlers recorded season-low performances. Nacua could miss time due to an ankle sprain, and is considered day-to-day entering a Week 7 matchup versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Coming into Week 7, Nacua remains atop the list of the league’s receptions leaders, despite being forced out of the Rams’ win over the Ravens. Tight end Tyler Higbee emerged as the team's leading receiver, hauling in each of his four targets for 40 yards with a touchdown through the air. A 14-point third quarter helped fuel Los Angeles’ win, but Nacua’s injury has raised questions for fantasy football owners.
The star receiver’s injury could certainly have an effect on the Rams’ offensive outlook versus the Jaguars on Sunday, but how will it affect Adams’ fantasy stock?
Puka Nacua’s Injury Bolster’s Davante Adams’ Week 7 Fantasy Stock
Leading up to his injury in Week 6, Nacua recorded 22.0 or more fantasy points among PPR leagues in each of the team’s first five games of the season. While he hasn’t quite matched his counterpart’s WR1 production, Adams provided fantasy owners with four consecutive top-25 finishes among receivers from Weeks 2 to 5.
Like Nacua, Adams’ fantasy production was stonewalled in a tough matchup versus Baltimore. His 7.5 points marked a new season-low, but his fantasy stock is on the rise entering Sunday’s matchup versus Jacksonville.
Should Nacua miss the Rams’ Week 7 matchup, Adams could record a commanding share of the volume in the pass game. So far this season, the six-time Pro Bowler has eclipsed six targets in every game, entering Sunday’s game as the NFL’s No. 11 receiver with 396 yards.
With Adams potentially taking over as the offense’s cemented WR1, he should rebound from a quiet performance in a favorable matchup versus the league’s No. 18-ranked pass defense from London.
Adams will likely emerge as a popular sit candidate throughout the fantasy football landscape, which shouldn’t come as a surprise to fantasy owners. The star receiver’s fantasy stock is notably high despite a quiet performance in Week 6. His outlier performance versus Baltimore doesn’t project to be a consistent trend, given his volume and efficient production to start the season.