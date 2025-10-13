Puka Nacua Status Uncertain for Week 7 with Ankle Injury
The Los Angeles Rams could be without Puka Nacua for Week 7 after an ankle injury on Sunday limited his mobility significantly. Nacua was feared to have a much worse injury as social media hung on every word from the media.
While everyone focuses on the uncertain status, there is a simple matter to consider. Thanks to Sarah Bishop for this nugget of wisdom and dose of common sense.
So, the reality is the coach knows what every fan and fantasy football player knows, Nacua can be considered more than just questionable. Consider the Rams are flying overseas to play in London. Anyone knows how Fall weather can be changeable in Europe.
What does The Puka Nacua Injury Mean Fantasy Wise?
Nacua was on pace for almost a 2,000 yard receiving season before the injury. Considering he was averaging over double digit targets a contest, that represents a huge part of the Rams' offense. It is not easy to replace that. Simply, the Wide Receiver does what most cannot do. He is like what Cooper Kupp was but maybe better. There is one problem.
Durability will always be an issue because of how Nacua plays. It is a fact of life and reality for fantasy football owners. Tutu Atwell cannot stay healthy. Davante Adams cannot eeven catch half of his passes (47.3%). That is a problem. The Rams managed a mere 241 yards of offense without Nacua while piling up over 900 yards the last two weeks against Indianapolis and San Francisco.
Trying to capitalize with picking up Adams or trading for him may not be worth the time. Again, the biggest problem is Nacua has to be able to play at a 100% level. Anything less makes it pointless to play.
It is why Nacua is likely going to miss some playing time. Again, the urge to rest plus a prospective bye week is pretty ideal. We have seen this before with other players getting rest and returning against more ideal matchups. Load management is real much to the chagrin of fantasy owners.
The Final Verdict?
The reason why we have a question mark is obvious. Should Nacua play? The answer is probably no. Will he? Now that is up to Nacua and Sean McVay. Adding in the international component along with the Rams being 4-2 makes the decision a little easier.
Do not be surprised to see Nacua not play on Sunday. He could very well prove many of us wrong. However, the best decision here is a very unpopular one in fantasy football.