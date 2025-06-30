2025 John Deere Classic PGA DFS Picks: Ben Griffin, Michael Thorbjornsen Lead The Way
Crafting the perfect PGA DFS lineup on DraftKings isn’t just about finding value plays or sleeper picks—it starts at the top, with the anchor that sets the tone for your entire roster. And this week at the John Deere Classic, that cornerstone is Ben Griffin. Whether you're grinding cash games or chasing upside in GPPs, Griffin checks every box: elite form, course history, scoring upside, and confidence that's off the charts.
If you're serious about winning this week, start your build with Griffin—then find the right pieces to elevate him. Let’s take a look at the top six golfers to target on DraftKings.
Ben Griffin ($10,400)
If you’re not building around Ben Griffin this week, you’re doing it wrong.
The guy is on a tear that’s hard to ignore—I can confidently say Griffin is the cornerstone play for the John Deere Classic. He enters as the second-priciest golfer on the slate ($10,400), just a shade behind Jason Day, but honestly? He might be the better bet.
Let’s talk numbers. Griffin has rattled off six straight finishes of T14 or better, including a recent W at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He’s playing with ridiculous momentum, firing on all cylinders, and oozing confidence. You see him walking the fairways in those signature aviators, and you just know he believes he’s the best player on the course—and right now, that might not be far from the truth.
He debuted at this event last season and lit up TPC Deere Run with weekend rounds of 64 and 62 to finish T5. That’s not just a hot streak—that’s course comfort, which is exactly what we want when investing top dollar on DraftKings. You also want guys that can drop eagles on any given day and Griffin can hole out in the most difficult of situations.
And let’s not overlook what’s driving this surge. Griffin’s always had a silky-smooth putting stroke, but now that he’s added length off the tee and dialed in his driver, he’s gone from “sneaky solid” to full-blown contender every single week. Oh, and he currently ranks second on the entire PGA Tour in Total Birdies—music to any DFS player’s ears.
This isn't a "hope he makes the cut" type of play. This is a "he might run away with it" hammer. Load him up. Lock him in. And ride the Griffin wave while it’s at its peak.
Michael Thorbjornsen ($9,100)
The 10th-most expensive option on DraftKings this week, Michael Thorbjornsen could be your ticket to fantasy gold. Coming off a scorching-hot performance at the Rocket Classic—his first action since the PGA Championship due to a nagging wrist injury—Thorbjornsen reminded everyone just how high his ceiling is. The 23-year-old dazzled in Detroit with four sub-70 rounds (65-67-68-67) and nearly forced his way into a playoff, finishing just one shot behind the leaders.
What makes his showing even more impressive? Thorbjornsen had never made the cut at Detroit Golf Club before. This time, he flipped the script with a top-five finish, and the underlying numbers back up the breakout.
Dig into the advanced metrics and you’ll see he wasn’t just hot—he was elite. Thorbjornsen ranked fifth in fairways hit (78.6%), eighth in distance off the tee (324.3 yards), fourth in total birdies (25), and inside the top-10 in Strokes Gained: Putting and Around-the-Green. His 77.8% GIR clip placed him 20th, while he also cracked the top-20 in bogey avoidance. In short: the man had every aspect of his game firing.
Now he heads to a course where he’s already tasted success. At last year’s John Deere Classic, Thorbjornsen stormed his way to a solo second-place finish at TPC Deere Run. Despite a shaky start to the season with just eight made cuts in 15 tries, his recent form suggests he’s turning the corner at just the right time.
His price may not reflect it yet, but Thorbjornsen is trending toward another big week—and savvy DFS players should take note.
Alex Smalley ($7,900)
Alex Smalley may have hit a speed bump in Detroit, but savvy DFS players know better than to fade him based on one off week. His early exit from the Rocket Classic came courtesy of a shaky iron game—losing nearly four strokes on approach, his worst showing of the year—but that’s not the full story. In fact, his putter has been ice-cold lately, and he’s still made the weekend in 11 of 17 starts with a pair of top-10s to show for it.
Here’s the kicker: Smalley thrives when the birdies are flowing. On layouts that offer scoring opportunities, he ranks among the elite in both Strokes Gained: Total and Birdie or Better percentage. That’s great news considering TPC Deere Run is about as gettable as it gets on Tour.
He’s flown a bit under the radar this summer with a lighter schedule, but he’s popped up on leaderboards at events like the Myrtle Beach Classic and the RBC Canadian Open. And let’s not forget his runner-up finish here last year, when he lit it up with nearly eight strokes gained on approach.
When the course is soft and the pins are accessible, Smalley has the firepower to contend. At a discounted price and low ownership, he’s a sneaky-smart GPP target who could absolutely shake up your Sunday sweat.
Keith Mitchell ($7,800)
If you’re sifting through this week’s GPP gems, don’t be so quick to toss Keith Mitchell aside just because of a rough outing at the Rocket Classic. His profile is very similar to Smalley’s. Sure, he posted a forgettable +5 and packed his bags early—but that’s exactly what makes him a sneaky-good DFS play heading into the John Deere Classic.
Dig into the numbers, and Mitchell’s profile practically jumps off the page. He’s quietly been one of the most consistent ball-strikers on Tour, especially from the money range of 75–160 yards—a critical zone at TPC Deere Run where he actually leads this week’s field in proximity.
Even more enticing? Nobody in this field has rolled in more birdies this season than Mitchell. He’s an aggressive scorer who thrives when the irons are sharp and the putter cooperates. The problem? The occasional blow-up hole has kept him from hoisting a trophy in 2025—but the ceiling is absolutely still there.
With a salary under $8K on DraftKings, Mitchell is the type of overlooked, high-upside play that can win you a tournament. He’s got the tools, the course fit, and the motivation. If he can keep the big numbers off the card, don’t be shocked if he’s in the mix come Sunday.
Nico Echavarria ($7,800)
If you’re hunting for value with upside, Nico Echavarria should be squarely on your radar. Priced attractively at $7,800, the Colombian standout is quietly piecing together one of the more well-rounded stretches of his PGA Tour career—and he's doing it with both style and substance.
Known for wielding a red-hot putter, Echavarria currently ranks among the Tour’s elite in Strokes Gained: Putting, and it’s not just the flat stick doing damage. His iron game has taken a big leap forward, with last week’s performance landing him inside the top 10 in both greens-in-regulation and approach metrics. That elite combo helped him secure a sixth-place finish at the Rocket Classic—his second top-10 of the season.
This isn’t a flash-in-the-pan run, either. Echavarria opened 2025 with a runner-up finish at the Sony Open and has since made eight of his last nine cuts, sprinkling in a few more top-25s and holding his own in major championship fields. He’s trending, he’s confident, and he’s poised to pounce at TPC Deere Run, where aggressive iron play and birdie conversion are the name of the game.
Zach Johnson ($6,900)
Looking to round out your DraftKings lineup with a seasoned vet who knows every blade of grass at TPC Deere Run? Look no further. This familiar face might not be the flashiest pick on the board, but his course history is downright legendary.
He lit it up with a sizzling 65 to open the Rocket Classic, giving us a glimpse of his scoring upside, even if the wheels came off over the weekend. Sure, he finished outside the top 80, but don’t let that fool you—he’s made the cut in over half his starts this season and continues to trend in the right direction with the flat stick. He has an average of 0.265 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
Now stepping onto this course for a remarkable 23rd time, he’s made the cut here a jaw-dropping 19 times—including an active streak of 16 in a row. Last year’s T26 finish was just another chapter in a book that includes a storied playoff win back in 2012, when he stuck a heroic 6-iron from a bunker to within tap-in range.
At this price? He’s a no-brainer GPP dart throw with rock-solid course familiarity, fan-favorite energy, and the potential to sneak into contention if the putter stays hot. Worst finish here over his last four starts? T60. Best-case scenario? Storybook stuff.