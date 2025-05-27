2025 Memorial Tournament PGA DFS Picks
Fresh off an electric finish in Texas where Ben Griffin claimed his maiden PGA Tour win, the action shifts north to storied Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio for the Memorial Tournament. A staple on the PGA Tour calendar, this prestigious event—Jack Nicklaus’ homage to Augusta National—offers a demanding test of skill and precision, making it one of the toughest challenges players face all season.
Scottie Scheffler returns as the reigning champion and with Rory McIlroy sitting this one out, the rest of the Tour’s elite will battle for supremacy—and a share of the massive $20 million purse. The limited 72-player field will be trimmed after 36 holes, with the top 50 and ties, plus anyone within 10 shots of the lead, advancing to the weekend.
With a world-class field assembled, it’s time to break down the premier DraftKings targets as we close out May with one of the most iconic events on the schedule.
Scottie Scheffler ($13,300)
There may be no course on the PGA Tour more perfectly suited to Scottie Scheffler’s game than Muirfield Village. Crafted by Jack Nicklaus as a nod to Augusta National, this storied track rewards elite ball-striking—particularly with mid- to long-irons—and right now, no one in the world is executing that formula better than Scheffler. He’s fresh off a fourth-place finish at Colonial, where he gained a staggering seven strokes on approach, signaling that his irons are as dialed in as ever heading into one of the Tour’s crown jewels.
Scheffler isn’t just a strong play—he’s the cornerstone of any savvy cash game lineup for the Memorial. The reigning champion had already posted consecutive third-place finishes at Muirfield Village before capturing last year’s title, and his dominance here continues to reach absurd levels. He’s gaining an unmatched 2.7 strokes per round—best in the field—and has finished 1st, 1st, and T4th in his last three starts. On bentgrass greens, it’s no contest: over the past 50 rounds on comparable surfaces, Scheffler leads the field in Strokes Gained per round by more than a full stroke.
Tony Finau ($8,300)
Tony Finau is quietly building momentum and could be poised for a breakout at Muirfield Village. With back-to-back top-20 finishes at the PGA Championship and the Truist, he's trending upward—and his iron play is heating up at the perfect time. At Quail Hollow, Finau gained more than five strokes on approach, marking his best performance of the season in that category. Now he returns to a course that plays to his strengths, where he's already logged five top-20 finishes.
Finau's blend of length off the tee and sharp mid-to-long iron play makes him a natural fit for demanding layouts like Muirfield, and his track record backs it up: two top-10 finishes in his last three appearances at the Memorial. Even with a tough finish at Valhalla, the bulk of his performance there was encouraging. Combine that with proven results at other challenging venues like Riviera and Torrey Pines, and Finau shapes up as an intriguing value play. For DFS lineups anchored by a premium name like Scheffler, Finau delivers high-end potential without the high-end price.
Matthew Fitzpatrick ($8,000)
Fitzpatrick is peaking at just the right time as he heads into Muirfield Village. The Englishman has quietly pieced together four straight made cuts, gaining momentum with each start and culminating in an impressive top-10 finish at the PGA Championship. Navigating the tough setup at Quail Hollow, Fitzpatrick was rock-solid across the board—gaining strokes in every major category and carding a pair of stellar 68s under pressure.
His all-around game is clearly trending, and with confidence rising, he’s shaping up as a strong value play this week. Muirfield Village is no unfamiliar test for him either—Fitzpatrick has posted three top-10 finishes in just six starts on this challenging par-72 track, proving he has the chops to contend when it matters most.
J.J. Spaun ($7,500)
J.J. Spaun is quietly piecing together the best season of his career, and the momentum is undeniable. Fresh off a sixth-place finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge—his third top-10 since March and sixth top-15 of the season—Spaun has emerged as one of the most consistent and reliable performers on Tour in 2025.
Now ranked a career-high 25th in the OWGR, Spaun also sits 12th in Total Strokes Gained and boasts an elite iron game, ranking fourth in SG: Approach. His sharp ball-striking and steady form make him a compelling option this week. While his best result at Muirfield Village is a modest T30, his current trajectory hints at a breakthrough. At a value-friendly salary, Spaun is a savvy under-the-radar play with legitimate upside.
Adam Scott ($7,200)
Adam Scott may be past his prime, but he's still proving he can hang with the best—and he's heading into Muirfield Village with some sneaky momentum. Coming off a solid performance at the PGA Championship, where he gained over three strokes off the tee, the Aussie returns to a course that has long suited his strengths, racking up seven top-25s and four top-10s over his career at Muirfield, largely fueled by his exceptional driving.
Though 2025 has been relatively quiet for Scott, his recent form is far more encouraging than the results suggest. He’s gained more than 2.5 strokes off the tee in back-to-back starts and has found a hot hand with the putter in two of his last three outings. While his irons haven’t quite clicked yet, Scott’s experience, course history, and trending ball-striking make him a smart $7,200 flyer in large-field GPPs.
Michael Kim ($6,800)
Michael Kim is quietly putting together a compelling case as one of the best value plays in the sub-$7K range on DraftKings this week. His recent T16 finish at Colonial wasn’t just a flash in the pan—it was the product of elite ball-striking, as he gained an impressive 4.8 strokes off the tee and another 1.2 on approach. That performance underscores what’s become a growing trend: Kim is quietly excelling in the areas that matter most at a demanding track like Muirfield Village.
Not only does Kim rank inside the top 20 in this field in proximity from over 200 yards—a key metric on a course loaded with long par 4s and demanding second shots—but he’s also among the field’s elite in overall around-the-green play. That combination of precision and short-game polish is a potent recipe for success at this course, where creativity and control are non-negotiable.