2025 U.S. Open PGA DFS GPP Picks: Can Bryson DeChambeau Win Again?
The U.S. Open is back — and so is the chaos, carnage, and DFS gold that comes with America’s toughest test in golf. With Oakmont’s punishing rough, lightning-fast greens, and narrow corridors demanding surgical precision and raw power, lineup construction takes on a new level of strategy. It’s not just about stars and salary — it’s about finding the right blend of course fit, current form, and hidden upside.
This week’s field is stacked, but we’ve spotlighted the best DFS options across every salary tier — from proven major contenders like Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Cantlay to high-upside value plays like Sam Burns and Taylor Pendrith. Whether you're building around blue-chip anchors or seeking that low-owned gem to crack the GPP code, these are the golfers who can survive Oakmont and help you climb the leaderboards.
Editor's Note: All prices are courtesy of DraftKings.
Past Five U.S. Open Champions
2024: Bryson DeChambeau
2023: Wyndham Clark
2022: Matt Fitzpatrick
2021: Jon Rahm
2020: Bryson DeChambeau
Key Stats To Monitor:
Par-4 Efficiency
Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee/Driving Accuracy
Strokes Gained: Approach/Tee-to-Green
Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
Strokes Gained: Putting
Bryson DeChambeau ($11,000)
It’s fascinating how razor-thin the margin is between Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau on DraftKings Sportsbook for the second-best odds behind favorite, Scottie Scheffler. McIlroy is currently listed at +850 but DeChambeau could very well overtake him considering he’s at +900.
The U.S. Open has long been DeChambeau’s strongest major, with four top-10 finishes in his last six appearances, including a win at Winged Foot in 2020 and a victory at Pinehurst in 2024 over McIlroy in a legendary duel. But the storyline now isn’t just his brute strength—it’s the completeness of his game.
DeChambeau ranks 1st in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee on LIV this season and is top 10 in total driving distance globally. He’s also dramatically improved his short game, gaining strokes Around-the-Green in four of his last five measured events. Add in a newfound putting consistency—ranking top-15 in putting average on firm, fast greens—and DeChambeau has gone from power curiosity to polished contender. His well-rounded skill set now makes him a threat at any venue, and his U.S. Open resume speaks volumes heading into Oakmont. If you are fading Scheffuler and McIlroy, Bryson is a must-roster in GPPs.
Ludvig Aberg ($9,600)
Ludvig Aberg arrives at Oakmont with momentum and maturity that starkly contrasts his shaky lead-ups to the season’s first two majors. Earlier this year, he entered Augusta off back-to-back missed cuts and still found himself tied for the lead on Sunday with four holes to play — a testament to his immense upside. His Quail Hollow prep wasn’t much better, ending in another missed cut.
Fast forward to now, and Aberg is trending in the right direction. He’s posted consecutive top-20 finishes, including a T16 at the Memorial where he closed with a bogey-free 66 on the most punishing setup of the year. At the RBC Canadian Open, he rallied on the weekend with 65-66 to finish T13, gaining a scorching 7.8 strokes ball-striking. His approach play has caught fire, and if he can clean up the unforced errors that kept him from a top 10 in Canada, he’ll be a serious factor.
Already battle-tested with a T12 at Pinehurst last year while playing hurt, Aberg is firmly in the mix this week — a prime anchor for DFS builds.
Patrick Cantlay ($9,300)
Patrick Cantlay enters this year’s U.S. Open as one of the event’s most quietly consistent performers, having notched four consecutive top-15 finishes at the national championship. While last year’s T3 was overshadowed by the DeChambeau-McIlroy fireworks, Cantlay’s steady brilliance deserves more spotlight. His game is built for U.S. Open conditions—surgical with irons, powerful off the tee, and unflappable under pressure.
Ranked 10th on Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach, Cantlay’s precision is matched by his strategic course management. He’s already secured three top-five finishes this season, including a strong showing at the Genesis Invitational on the rugged layout of Torrey Pines—a course that mirrors the challenges he’ll face this week. If you're looking for a blue-chip player with elite upside and a proven U.S. Open resume, Cantlay checks every box.
Russell Henley ($7,400)
Russell Henley may have surprisingly missed the cut at both majors so far this year, but that’s not stopping me from locking him into GPP lineups this week. Recency bias tends to drive down ownership in PGA DFS, and Henley’s profile makes him a sneaky, high-upside play with serious return potential.
Despite the early major stumbles, Henley is putting together another strong season, with a win at Bay Hill and five other top-10 finishes in 2025. He’s made 10-of-12 cuts and landed in the top 25 six times. At the U.S. Open, Henley boasts a solid track record with eight cuts made in 11 starts and six top-30 finishes — including a T7 at Pinehurst No. 2 last year.
Henley ranks 17th in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green, 30th in par-four scoring, and 14th in driving accuracy — a critical stat for Oakmont’s brutal layout. With elite precision and strong all-around metrics, he’s built for this challenge and poised to surprise.
Sam Burns ($7,100)
I've been riding the Sam Burns bandwagon since he first hit the PGA Tour, and his near-miss at the RBC Canadian Open — a gritty four-hole playoff loss to Ryan Fox — only adds fuel to the fire. Burns lit up the final round with a scorching 62, just one shot off his career low, and gained strokes across every key category.
Now riding a wave of momentum, Burns has made seven straight cuts, with five top-20 finishes in that span. He’s firing consistently too, going under par in 18 of his last 28 rounds. He ranks first in Strokes Gained: Putting and sits 30th in total driving — a powerful combo heading into the U.S. Open. With a T9 finish at last year’s championship and four made cuts in six tries at this major, Burns is a sneaky-strong value play at a bargain price. If not for some unlucky bounces, he'd be coming off a tournament victory.
Taylor Pendrith ($6,500)
Taylor Pendrith enters U.S. Open week as an under-the-radar threat, especially if rain softens Oakmont and levels the playing field. With elite length off the tee and a towering ball flight (24th in apex height), the Canadian is well-built for this major’s demands — and he’s proven it before with a T16 last year and T23 in 2020.
Pendrith’s recent form is equally promising. He posted a career-best T5 at the PGA Championship, gaining 9.8 strokes Tee-to-Green, then followed it with 7.8 strokes gained on approach and 9.9 Tee-to-Green at the Memorial — one of the year’s toughest setups. While the putter cooled him off there, it rebounded at the RBC Canadian Open (T27), where he gained 3.1 strokes Around the Green. With all signs pointing up, Pendrith is a sneaky-strong DFS value at just $6.5K.