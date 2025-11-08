TreVeyon Henderson and Three More Bargain Buys for DFS Contests in Week 10
The top value player in Week 9 was TE Colston Loveland (6/118/2 on seven targets), and I was onto his scent with last week’s projections, where I had him ranked 8th while promoting him as a must-start. In the DFS market, he was the ticket to a million-dollar prize if a daily gamer connected the rest of the lineup dots.
TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots (DK: $5,600/FD: $5,900)
The coin toss for value at running back emerged over the last weekend after D’Andre Swift and Rhamondre Stevenson were ruled out. New England gave Henderson 18 touches vs. the Falcons (two fewer than I projected), but Terrell Jennings (44 combined yards with one touchdown on 12 touches) was more of a factor than expected. Henderson was on the field for 75% of the Patriots’ plays, tying him for a season-high with Stevenson in Week 7. He gained 87 combined yards with four catches, leaving him 7.50 fantasy points away from a top-five showing in PPR formats.
The Buccaneers will give up big plays to running backs in the passing game (11.7 yards per catch), but they allow only 3.8 yards per rush. Tampa sits 19th in running back defense (196.40 fantasy points). Here’s a look at their running back matchup this year:
- Bijan Robinson (12/24 with six catches for 100 yards and one touchdown)
· Nick Chubb (72 combined yards with one score and two catches)
· Breece Hall (52 combined yards with four catches)
· Saquon Barkley (19/43/1 with four catches for 31 yards)
· Kenneth Walker (10/86 with a catch for one yard)
· Zach Charbonnet (48 combined yards with one touchdown and one catch)
· Christian McCaffrey (17/54/1 with seven catches for 54 yards)
· Jahmyr Gibbs (218 combined yards with two touchdowns and three catches)
The DFS market will be cautious about playing Henderson this week after he burned daily gamers in Week 9. Offenses average only 21.25 rushes a game against the Bucs, which may lead New England to up their passing game in this matchup. Their rookie running back brings talent and explosiveness, but the fantasy market is still waiting for his statement game.
Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (DK: $6,400/FD: $7,300)
With Bucky White ruled out for Week 10, White gets another ride as the Buccaneers’ RB1 against the Patriots. Tampa gave him 67 touches over his last four games, leading to 262 combined yards with three touchdowns and 13 catches. He gained only 3.3 yards per rush, with a weakness in yards per catch as well (6.4). The Bucs had him on the field for 80%, 77%, and 90% of their snaps from Week 5 to Week 7, but dropped his role against the New Orleans (55%) due to an early game injury that ended up being minor.
Tampa Bay should pick on the Patriots’ coverage against running backs (55/367/1 – 85.9% catch rate), but backs are gaining only 6.7 yards per catch. New England ranks 11th against running backs (171.70 fantasy points), with them gaining 3.4 yards per carry and scoring three times on the ground.
· De’Von Achane (122 combined yards with a touchdown and eight catches)
· Bijan Robinson (96 combined yards with eight catches)
· No running back has gained over 50 rushing yards.
White won’t have a workhorse role, and he’s not a lock to get goal-line carries. He must be active catching the ball to have any chances of paying off this week. The lower quality of running back options puts him more in the running back race on the main slate on Sunday.
Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers (DK: $3,300/FD: $4,700)
With Tetairoa McMillan heading to a Sunday scratch with a hamstring issue, Coker has a chance to be a sneaky DFS play on Sunday. He only had one catch for nine yards last week on one target. Hidden behind his stat line was a bump to WR2 snaps (66%) over Xavier Legette. The previous week, he caught three of his four targets for 36 yards. In 2024, Coker posted four double-digit fantasy games (4/68, 4/78/1, 4/110/1, and 7/62) over his 11 games.
The Saints sit 26th in wide receiver defense (305.40 fantasy points). They allow 12.0 yards per catch with wideouts scoring 11 touchdowns.
Despite their weakness in coverage, no wide receiver has gained over 100 yards against them.
· Marvin Harrison (5/71/1)
· Jauan Jennings (5/89/1)
· Jaxon Smith-Njigba (5/96/1)
· Khalil Shakir (5/69/1)
· Kayshon Boutte (5/93/2)
· Davanta Adams (5/60/2)
· Puka Nacua (7/95/1)
Coker brings size to the table with a reasonable rookie resume. He only needs about four catches for 50 yards with a touchdown to be a winning player for his dirt-cheap salary.
DJ Moore, Chicago Bears (DK: $5,500/FD: $6,400)
After eight games this season, Moore only has 30 catches for 403 yards and one touchdown, putting him behind his previous two years (96/1,364/8 and 98/966/6). He also has 12 rushes for 54 yards and one score. Moore has seven targets or fewer in each game, while trending higher in fantasy points over the past two weeks (11.60 and 23.00).
The Giants sit 28th in wide receiver defense (315.90 fantasy points). Wideouts have accounted for 56% of their receptions allowed, leading to eight touchdowns and 12.9 yards per catch.
· Deebo Samuel (7/96/1)
· CeeDee Lamb (9/112)
· George Pickens (5/68/1)
· Tyquan Thornton (5/71/1)
· Quentin Johnston (8/98/1)
· Chris Olave (7/59)
· Rashid Shaheed (4/114/1)
· A.J. Brown (6/80)
· Marvin Mims (6/85)
· Courtland Sutton (6/87)
· DeVonta Smith (6/84)
· Jauan Jennings (4/41/1)
Moore has a matchup advantage while having a much better career resume. His direction appears to be up, while Rome Odunze has lost his luster in three (2/32, 2/31, and 0/0) of his last four starts. The high number of top wide receivers off the Sunday main DFS slate increases his playability in Week 10.