49ers vs. Rams: Thursday Night Fantasy Football Underdog Player Props for September 10, 2026
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San Francisco at Los Angeles Rams; September 10, 2026
Thursday Night Football gives fantasy managers and bettors an early opportunity to find value in the 49ers-Rams matchup, particularly among player props. While the Rams enters as the favorite, the 49ers have several players whose projected volume and matchup create intriguing opportunities to outperform expectations, making these Underdog-friendly props worth targeting.
San Francisco 49ers Props
Christian McCaffrey: OVER 4.5 Receptions
With the Rams boasting a disruptive pass rush, Brock Purdy will be under immediate pressure to unleash quick checkdowns and short-area targets. McCaffrey provides a reliable safety valve, projecting to average around six receptions per game. Even if San Francisco struggles to sustain deep drives, McCaffrey can comfortably clear this threshold purely off of volume.
Predicted Projection: 6 receptions
Brock Purdy: UNDER 244.5 Passing Yards
The primary driver for the under is Los Angeles' terrifying defensive front seven and upgraded secondary. Navigating a defense featuring Myles Garrett, Byron Young, and Trent McDuffie creates narrow passing windows and limits long-developing plays. While the risk lies in a potential blowout forcing Purdy into late-game air volume, a competitive game keeps the offense grounded in short, quick passes.
Predicted Projection: 225 passing yards
Mike Evans: OVER 49.5 Receiving Yards
Heading into the Thursday Night opener against the Rams, 49.5 receiving yards is a very accessible line for Evans. Facing a dangerous Los Angeles pass rush that should force Purdy into efficient, quick-hitting strikes, Evans' size and contested-catch ability makes him a prime safety valve on mid-range route concepts. Because of his high depth of target and red-zone involvement, Evans can clear a 50-yard threshold on just 3 or 4 catches, giving his prop a strong baseline, even if the 49ers lean heavily on McCaffrey in the short passing game.
Projection: 62 Receiving Yards
Los Angeles Rams Props
Kyren Williams: OVER 49.5 Rushing Yards
The Rams rely heavily on a balanced attack to set the tempo. The 49ers' front seven presents a softer matchup on the ground, and the presence of dangerous perimeter weapons forces defenders to stay out of the box. If the Rams control the clock, Williams has a direct line to exceeding his low total.
Predicted Projection: 68 rushing yards
Puka Nacua: OVER 89.5 Yards Receiving
Should the 49ers over-commit resources to stack the box or bracket other targets, Nacua stands to benefit directly. A modest yardage line makes for an enticing option if you anticipate the Rams attacking aggressively through the air rather than simply burning the clock.
Predicted Projection: 105 receiving yards
Davante Adams: Anytime Touchdown
Facing a 49ers secondary that will likely prioritize bracketing Nacua and stacking the box to limit Williams, Adams gets prime 1-on-1 isolated matchups on the boundary, particularly in fade and back-shoulder throws near the end zone. Given his elite route-running and release at the line of scrimmage, Adams carries one of the highest touchdown floors on the slate whenever the Rams get inside the red zone.
Predicted Projection: 1 Touchdown
49ers Keys
Mitigating the Rams' pass rush by getting the ball out fast to McCaffrey in the short game and using Evans as a primary vertical target.
Rams Keys
Establishing tempo though Williams on the ground while capitalizing on 1-on-1 opportunities for Adams inside the red zone.
Top Picks
McCaffrey OVER 4.5 Receptions (Highest Floor)
Purdy UNDER 244.5 Passing Yards (Best Matchup Read)
Williams OVER 49.5 Rushing Yards (Best Game-Script Play)
Games odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Daniel Outerbridge covers the NBA, NFL, WNBA, and MLB with an emphasis on the numbers behind the game. His work breaks down player performance, team strategy, and emerging statistical trends to provide actionable insights for fans and fantasy players. Outerbridge has written for a myriad of other outlets including Anubis Sports and FanSided.