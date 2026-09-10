49ers vs. Rams: Thursday Night Fantasy Football Underdog Player Props for September 10, 2026

San Francisco at Los Angeles Rams; September 10, 2026

Thursday Night Football gives fantasy managers and bettors an early opportunity to find value in the 49ers-Rams matchup, particularly among player props. While the Rams enters as the favorite, the 49ers have several players whose projected volume and matchup create intriguing opportunities to outperform expectations, making these Underdog-friendly props worth targeting.

The NFL is going down under with the 49ers vs. Rams. NFL Netflix Gameday is LIVE on Netflix September 10 — coverage starts at 6:30 PM ET. https://t.co/lh3g6WQZ44 pic.twitter.com/EcRsACupNS — Steven Breech (@steviebreech) September 4, 2026

San Francisco 49ers Props

Christian McCaffrey: OVER 4.5 Receptions

With the Rams boasting a disruptive pass rush, Brock Purdy will be under immediate pressure to unleash quick checkdowns and short-area targets. McCaffrey provides a reliable safety valve, projecting to average around six receptions per game. Even if San Francisco struggles to sustain deep drives, McCaffrey can comfortably clear this threshold purely off of volume.

Predicted Projection: 6 receptions

Christian McCaffrey (tightness) seen participating in practice Tuesday.



(via @mattblively)pic.twitter.com/62sxMstyNI — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 1, 2026

Brock Purdy: UNDER 244.5 Passing Yards

The primary driver for the under is Los Angeles' terrifying defensive front seven and upgraded secondary. Navigating a defense featuring Myles Garrett, Byron Young, and Trent McDuffie creates narrow passing windows and limits long-developing plays. While the risk lies in a potential blowout forcing Purdy into late-game air volume, a competitive game keeps the offense grounded in short, quick passes.

Predicted Projection: 225 passing yards

Brock Purdy One of My Fantasy Beast for Fantasy Football 2026 #brockpurdy pic.twitter.com/AuOsCEiBn9 — TheFantasyRedzone (@TFFballinShow) September 4, 2026

Mike Evans: OVER 49.5 Receiving Yards

Heading into the Thursday Night opener against the Rams, 49.5 receiving yards is a very accessible line for Evans. Facing a dangerous Los Angeles pass rush that should force Purdy into efficient, quick-hitting strikes, Evans' size and contested-catch ability makes him a prime safety valve on mid-range route concepts. Because of his high depth of target and red-zone involvement, Evans can clear a 50-yard threshold on just 3 or 4 catches, giving his prop a strong baseline, even if the 49ers lean heavily on McCaffrey in the short passing game.

Projection: 62 Receiving Yards

Brock Purdy on working with Mike Evans:



"Honestly when it looks like he's covered still giving him a chance and having him go up and get it. You know, I've never really had that in my career ... So yesterday, I threw it up to him in the red zone and he made a silly one-handed… — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) August 1, 2026

Los Angeles Rams Props

Kyren Williams: OVER 49.5 Rushing Yards

The Rams rely heavily on a balanced attack to set the tempo. The 49ers' front seven presents a softer matchup on the ground, and the presence of dangerous perimeter weapons forces defenders to stay out of the box. If the Rams control the clock, Williams has a direct line to exceeding his low total.

Predicted Projection: 68 rushing yards

The rare case of a RB vulturing a touchdown from a WR



Kyren Williams gets the goal line carry instead of a play for Davante Adamspic.twitter.com/BOtPkg8gOo — NFL Fantasy Football (@NFLFantasy) December 14, 2025

Puka Nacua: OVER 89.5 Yards Receiving

Should the 49ers over-commit resources to stack the box or bracket other targets, Nacua stands to benefit directly. A modest yardage line makes for an enticing option if you anticipate the Rams attacking aggressively through the air rather than simply burning the clock.

Predicted Projection: 105 receiving yards

Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed Sunday that Puka Nacua (groin) is expected to play in Thursday's season opener versus the 49ers in Australia.



Via @NateAtkins_ pic.twitter.com/K54cPNoEO5 — RotoWire Fantasy Football (@RotoWireNFL) September 6, 2026

Davante Adams: Anytime Touchdown

Facing a 49ers secondary that will likely prioritize bracketing Nacua and stacking the box to limit Williams, Adams gets prime 1-on-1 isolated matchups on the boundary, particularly in fade and back-shoulder throws near the end zone. Given his elite route-running and release at the line of scrimmage, Adams carries one of the highest touchdown floors on the slate whenever the Rams get inside the red zone.

Predicted Projection: 1 Touchdown

Matthew Stafford back on his BS with the no-look to Davante Adams



via @Ethanshirazi24pic.twitter.com/UtNo4VeDla — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) July 29, 2026

49ers Keys

Mitigating the Rams' pass rush by getting the ball out fast to McCaffrey in the short game and using Evans as a primary vertical target.

Rams Keys

Establishing tempo though Williams on the ground while capitalizing on 1-on-1 opportunities for Adams inside the red zone.

Top Picks

McCaffrey OVER 4.5 Receptions (Highest Floor)

Purdy UNDER 244.5 Passing Yards (Best Matchup Read)

Williams OVER 49.5 Rushing Yards (Best Game-Script Play)

Games odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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