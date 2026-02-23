Ace Bailey, Alperen Sengun, and 3 Other Underdog Player Props For Rockets vs. Jazz

Featured on Peacock will be the last game of Monday’s NBA slate, a contest between the Utah Jazz and the Houston Rockets. Here are five of the best player props for the game on Underdog Fantasy.

Ace Bailey Under 13.5 Points

Feb 9, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) drives to the basket against Miami Heat forward Simone Fontecchio (0) during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

With where the Utah Jazz are in their season, Ace Bailey has begun to see an increase in minutes. In February, he is averaging 34.1 MPG, and in January, he was averaging 28.0 MPG. Through this, he has scored 14 or more points in three of his last four games. Despite this recent success, his under on his points total is the right play on Monday.

The Rockets this season are allowing the fewest points per game in the NBA, 109.4 points per game. That, along with Keyonte George and Lauri Markkanen possibly being available, goes into Bailey’s under being the right play.

Brice Sensabaugh Under 13.5 Points

Jan 17, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (28) looks on during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Like Bailey, Brice Sensabaugh’s under on points is also a good play for the same reasons–the Rockets allow the fourth fewest points per game, and George and Markkanen possibly returning. Another reason is against the Rockets this season, in the two games the Jazz have played them, he has hit the under on this prop both times. In these two games, he had one point and 10 points.

Sensabaugh has been successful in covering the over on his points as of late. In three of his last four games, he has hit the over on his Monday 13.5 point line.

Reed Sheppard Over 2.5 Made 3-Pointers

Feb 5, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) and Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) reacts after a basket against the Charlotte Hornets during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Houston guard Reed Sheppard, in his last two games, has hit the under on his 2.5 made 3-pointer line. That should change in this contest.

The Jazz are the worst team in the NBA at defending the three. They have the highest made threes per game average in the NBA this season, 15.5. Also, in Sheppard’s last game against Utah this season, he made three 3-pointers.

Alperen Sengun Under 15.5 Rebounds+Assists

Feb 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Boston Celtics at Toyota Center. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Although Alperen Sengun has had massive assists and rebounds totals throughout this season, his under on his combined prop of the two stats at 15.5 is too high in this bout. In Sengun’s last five games, he has not covered the over on this line once. With the Jazz being his opponent on Monday, he could see less time on the court than normal, thus lowering the likelihood of hitting the over on this prop.

On FanDuel Sportsbook, the Rockets are -13.5 point favorites. Sengun this season is averaging 33.8 MPG. In a game against Utah earlier this season, where Houston won 129-101, Sengun only played 28 minutes and logged a combined nine rebounds and assists.

Kyle Filipowski Under 7.5 Rebounds

Feb 20, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (22) reacts during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

In two of his last three games, Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski has hit the under on his rebounding prop at 7.5. This should continue on Monday against Houston.

The Rockets are allowing the third fewest rebounds per game in the NBA, 49.4. In their last three games, they have even gotten better at limiting boards. In this stretch, they are allowing the fewest rebounds per game in the NBA, 42.3. Also, in his last game against the Rockets, Filipowski hit the under on his Monday rebounding prop line.

More NBA Fantasy News On SI