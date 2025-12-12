Affordable Week 15 FanDuel & DraftKings GPP Stars Including Jaxson Dart & Rico Dowdle

Finding affordable studs is crucial in Week 15 DFS, especially when you’re looking to unlock tournament-winning upside without overspending. These value plays—headlined by Jaxson Dart and Rico Dowdle—offer strong ceilings in favorable matchups and can anchor competitive DraftKings and FanDuel lineups.

Jaxson Dart, New York Giants (DK: $5,600/FD: $7,600)

Dart, as the top quarterback for the week, could be a head-shaker for some fantasy football game managers. Coming into this week, the Giants’ starting quarterbacks have combined to score 305.95 fantasy points in four-point passing touchdown formats, which is the sixth-highest total of the year (only 16.06 fantasy points away from second-place). I can only imagine where New York would rank if Malik Nabers didn’t get hurt.

In his eight starts, Dart scored over 20.00 fantasy points in seven games, highlighted by success in three matchups (32.25, 29.15, and 29.70). He comes off a down showing vs. the Patriots (159 combined yards with one touchdown, where the Giants lost the time of possession (33:26 to 26:34). Dart has a high floor due to his value in the run game (61/337/7). He saw his five-game streak with a rushing touchdown end in Week 13.

The Commanders rank 24th in quarterback defense (286.30 fantasy points). They allow a league-high 8.3 yards per pass attempt, with QBs delivering 24 scores (23 passing and one rushing). Eleven of their 13 opponents have scored over 20.00 fantasy points from the quarterback position, with four teams passing for more than 300 yards.

Geno Smith (289/3 with five rushing yards)

Dak Prescott (264/3 with seven rushing yards)

Patrick Mahomes (329 combined yards with three touchdowns)

Sam Darnold (330/4)

Jared Goff (320/3)

Bo Nix (337 combined yards with one touchdown)

I have Dart projected for 1.5 passing touchdowns and one rushing score, putting him on a path to score 28.33 fantasy points. I feel I have him under projected in this matchup.

Rico Dowdle, Carolina Panthers (DK: $6,600/FD: $7,000)

Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle (5) runs with the ball in the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Dowdle has lost some of his fantasy luster over the past month due to not scoring in his last three games and struggling to find daylight in the run game (3.2 yards per carry with no rushes over 20 yards). His regression in play allowed Chuba Hubbard to jump him in snaps last week (59% to 42%). Dowdle had RB1 snaps over his four previous games (72%, 79%, 83%, and 65%).

His best success in fantasy points came in three games (32.40, 33.90, and 28.10), when Dowdle made bigger plays and scored four of his six touchdowns. Despite the appearance of a weaker role in Week 13, the Panthers gave him 20 touches against the Rams, leading to 79 combined yards with two catches. The Saints held him to a steady outcome in Week 10 (18/53/1 with three catches for 10 yards) in a home loss.

Heading into Week 15, Carolina ranks eighth in the NFL in rushing yards (333/1,512/7) to running backs while gaining 4.5 yards per carry. Their backs have been more active in the passing game (55/461/4 – 8.4 yards per catch) this season.

New Orleans ranks just below the league average in running back defense (298.10 fantasy points) in PPR formats. Backs have the third-most attempts (353) against them due to game score, but they gain 4.2 yards per carry. The Saints allowed 13 touchdowns to running backs with a league-low 52 targets (42/304/3). The Bears' (33/216/2 with three catches for 27 yards) and Buccaneers' (33/137/1 with three catches for 28 yards and one score) running backs have had the most success.

I have Dowdle ranked highly this week, putting him in the go zone for the fantasy teams coin flipping the two Panthers’ running backs.

Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams (DK: $7,200/FD: $8,000)

Adams has been limited in practice this week with a hamstring issue, but he should be ready to play on Sunday. The Rams had him on the field for only 43% of their snaps last week due to a blowout game. He saw his six-game scoring streak (11 TDs) end in Week 15 (4/29), with Puka Nacua (7/167/2) carrying in the Rams’ passing attack. Over his last eight contests, Adams gained over 62 yards in only one game while having between four and five catches in six games. He had double-digit targets twice this season.

The Lions fell to 31st in wide receiver defense (490.70 fantasy points). They allow 13.8 yards per catch, with wideouts scoring 20 touchdowns. Over their last three home starts, Detroit struggled in each matchup vs. wide receivers (NYG – 12/221/2, GB – 14/194/4, and DAL – 22/299/1). Earlier in the year, the Bengals (14/214/3) and Chiefs (9/122/3) both had three passing scores.

Rome Odunze (7/128/2)

Ja’Marr Chase (6/110/2)

Justin Jefferson (6/47/1)

Wan’Dale Robinson (9/156/1)

Dontayvion Wicks (6/94/2)

Christian Watson (4/80/1)

Ryan Flournoy (9/115/1)

CeeDee Lamb (6/121)

The Lions’ defense also lost S Brian Branch for the year last week, giving the Rams’ wide receivers more freedom to make plays. Adams is my third-highest projected wideout (6/86/2) in Week 15.

A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles (DK: $6,800/FD: $8,200)

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) cannot make a catch against Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Tarheeb Still (29) at SoFi Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Over the last three weeks (8/110/1, 10/132/2, and 6/100), Brown pushed his way up the wide receiver rankings (11th – 178.00 fantasy points). The Eagles looked his way 46 times (11.5 per game) over his last four starts. His other two playable games came in Week 3 (6/109/1) and Week 7 (4/121/2).

Surprisingly, the Raiders come into Week 15 with the best running back run defense (235/831/4 – 3.5 yards per rush), suggesting Philly will need to throw the ball well to win. Las Vegas allows the fourth-most fantasy points to wide receivers (463.90), with the Chargers (15/214/2 and 14/122/2), Chiefs (16/165/3), and Cowboys (16/212/3) having the best success.

Kayshon Boutte (6/103)

Rashee Rice (7/42/2)

Parker Washington (8/90)

George Pickens (9/144/1)

Brown brings the hot hand into Week 15, and his matchup projects well for him being active again. He needs 201 receiving yards over the last four weeks to reach 1,000 yards for the fourth consecutive year with Philadelphia.

