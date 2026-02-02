AJ Barner Super Bowl LX Props & Stat Projections vs. New England Patriots

In his second season with the Seattle Seahawks, AJ Barner set career highs in catches (52), receiving yards (519), touchdowns (6), and targets (68). He was on the field for 78.6% of the Seahawks’ plays over 19 games. After three quiet outings (1/0, 2/26/1, and 1/23 on six combined targets), Barner teased the fantasy market over his three games (3/32/1, 7/53/2, and 3/71).

AJ Barner 2025 Season In Review

Seattle barely looked his way (seven targets) from Week 7 to Week 10 (1/9, 3/24, and 0/0), but Barner picked up four rushing attempts (six yards with a touchdown). Over his final eight games in the regular season, he caught 31 of his 42 targets for 283 yards and two touchdowns, with his best value coming in three matchups (10/71, 5/50/1, and 3/43/1). Barner has been a non-factor in the playoffs (0/0 and 2/13 on three combined targets and one two-yard rush).

Seattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner (88) runs with the ball against Los Angeles Rams cornerback Josh Wallace (30) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Seahawks’ tight ends had 71 catches for 729 yards and seven touchdowns on 102 targets in the regular season. They ranked 23rd in fantasy points (185.90) in PPR formats.

Super Bowl LX Tight End Projections

Here’s a look at the projections for tight ends in the Super Bowl:

Barner had over two catches in 10 of his 19 starts. Seattle gave him over three targets in 42.1% of his games. He gained fewer than 30 receiving yards in 63.1% of his matchups.

AJ Barner Super Bowl LX Player Prop Lines

Here are the prop lines for Barner in the Super Bowl by DraftKings:

2.5 receptions (-155o)

25.5 receiving yards (-114o)

50+ receiving yards (+403)

Anytime touchdown (+245)

First touchdown (+1,200)

2+ touchdowns (+2,000)

AJ Barner vs. New England Patriots Defense

New England ranked 16th in tight end defense (221.50 fantasy points allowed in PPR formats). They caught 95 of their 134 targets (70.9% catch rate) for 965 yards and five touchdowns.

Barner had three catches or more in 52.6% of his games.

He gained over 25 yards in 62.5% of his starts.

Barner scored a touchdown in five games (26.3%), with his Week 5 matchup resulting in two scores.

New England Patriots Defense Against Opposing Tight Ends

Here’s a list of the best tight ends each week against the Patriots this season:

Week 1 (Brock Bowers – 5/103 on eight targets)

Week 2 (Miami’s TEs had no targets)

Week 3 (Jonnu Smith – 3/23 on three targets)

Week 4 (Tommy Tremble – 5/42/1 on eight targets)

Week 5 (Dalton Kincaid – 6/108 on six targets)

Week 6 (Juwan Johnson – 2/15 on two targets)

Week 7 (Gunnar Helm – 4/36 on five targets)

Week 8 (Harold Fannin Jr. – 6/62/1 on eight targets)

Week 9 (Kyle Pitts – 4/38 on seven targets)

Week 10 (Cade Otton – 9/82 on 12 targets)

Week 11 (Mason Taylor – 4/30 on four targets)

Week 12 (Mike Gesicki – 4/35 on six targets)

Week 13 (Theo Johnson – 3/29 on eight targets)

Week 15 (Dawson Knox – 3/37/2 on four targets)

Week 16 (Mark Andrews – 2/21 on three targets)

Week 17 (Stone Smartt – 2/18 on three targets)

Week 18 (Greg Dulcich – 3/31 on four targets)

Week 19 (Oronde Gadsden – 3/30 on three targets)

Week 20 (Dalton Schultz – 2/47 on two targets)

Week 21 (Evan Engram – 2/19 with three targets)

