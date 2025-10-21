Amen Thompson, Austin Reaves, and 3 Other Underdog NBA Player Props (Tuesday, 10/21)
The NBA season is finally here. To cut the ribbon of a new year of basketball on Tuesday, Oct. 13, the NBA will feature a double header—Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog Fantasy for the two matchups.
Amen Thompson Over 5.5 Assists
Third-year guard Amen Thompson burst onto the NBA scene last year as he ended up being one of the main contributors for the Houston Rockets. His contributions were vital in the Rockets finishing second in the Western Conference with a record of 52-30. One area that began to take shape in Thompson’s game was his playmaking ability. In the season, he averaged 3.8 assists per game.
This attribute of Thompson’s will be vital this season with Fred VanVleet suffering an ACL tear in the offseason. His over 5.5 assist total against the Thunder is a great prop to take, given his increased role of being a playmaker in 2025.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Over 1.5 Made Threes
This player prop feels like one of the better ones on the slate. Reigning MVP for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, will be making his debut for the 2025-2026 season against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night. Last season, he averaged 2.1 made threes per game. Against the Rockets in his last seven appearances against them, he has hit two or more three times in five of the games. In the preseason this year, with reduced minutes, he hit two or more threes in two out of the three games he appeared in.
With his recent history against the Rockets and the extra energy that comes with opening night, over 1.5 threes made by Gilgeous-Alexander is a great prop to take.
Reed Sheppard Over 8.5 Points
Second-year guard out of the University of Kentucky for the Houston Rockets, Reed Sheppard, hardly saw the floor last season, but he certainly will this season. Just like VanVleet leaving responsibilities for Thompson, Sheppard will have an increased responsibility in the 2025-2026 season. One of Thompson’s responsibilities is to pickup some in the playmaking department, and Sheppard’s is just to give good minutes at the guard position. In this year’s preseason, he showed he could provide that and then some.
Sheppard, in three preseason games, averaged 15 points per game. In three of the four games he played, he covered his Tuesday night scoring prop of 8.5 points. His over on points is definitely the play to take given his increased role in the offense, and his prominent scoring ability he showed in the preseason.
Luka Doncic Over 31.5 Points
Luka Doncic over 31.5 points is one of the better props to take on the opening night slate. Without LeBron James to start the season, Luka Doncic will be relied on hevaily to produce massive point numbers for the Lakers. On top of that, in season openers throughout his career, he has averaged 21.6 field goal attempts per game. This is a slight tick up from his average for the Lakers last season, where he averaged 20 field goal attempts per game. This is one to not overthink and take the star player’s over points for the opening night bout.
Austin Reaves Over 9.5 Rebounds+Assists
Guard for the Los Angeles Lakers, Austin Reaves has established himself as a great scorer in the NBA, but he brings a lot more to the table. In the 2024-2025 season, he showed this by averaging 4.5 rebounds per game and 5.8 assists per game. In his career against his Tuesday night opponent, the Golden State Warriors, he combined for 10 or more rebounds and assists in three of the last five games against them. His over 9.5 rebounds+assists is a great prop to take on Tuesday.