Anfernee Simons, Lauri Markkanen, Plus 3 Elite FanDuel/DraftKings DFS Picks on Feb 9

Basketball is back to being a centerpiece of American sports. Credit goes to the Seattle Seahawks for winning the Super Bowl last night and becoming the NFL champions. This is now a stretch run to the playoffs, and the NBA will continue to keep us entertained. Tonight, they do that in the form of a seven-game main slate. With plenty of games in action comes plenty of value picks. These are five of them to start in FanDuel/DraftKings DFS.

Nolan Traore, PG (BKN) — $4,200 (FanDuel) | $4,500 (DraftKings)

The Nets are operating minus Egor Demin tonight. This will make Traore the premier point guard on this team, backed up by Ben Saraf. Traore has hit 5x his salary in four of his last six games, culminating in a career-best performance against the Magic on Thursday. In this matchup, the Bulls rank in the bottom half of NBA teams against point guards. Given the expected volume for Traore, we need to roster him.

Anfernee Simons, SG/PG (CHI) — $5,800 (FanDuel) | $5,600 (DraftKings)

Simons is new to the Bulls after his trade from the Celtics. However, his two-game volume looks highly favorable. In Simons' two Bulls games, he has 31 or more minutes and 15 or more points. In both games, he has hit no less than 5x of DFS salary. Tonight, he faces a Nets defense that is the 9th-worst at guarding shooting guards. Between the crowded backcourt in Chicago, Simons will have his role solidified.

Jaime Jaquez Jr., SF/PF (MIA) — $6,400 (FanDuel) | $6,800 (DraftKings)

Whenever we see the Jazz, we must get giddy. They are abysmal defensively. Against small forwards, the Jazz are the 5th-worst in the NBA. They are all-around bad against every position. As for Jaquez Jr., he is 4th on the Heat in usage rate. He will be involved and should perform quite well, with no excuses for anything other than that.

Lauri Markkanen, PF/SF (UTA) — $7,900 (FanDuel) | $8,100 (DraftKings)

Add this to the tanking files. The Jazz led the Magic 94-87 going into the fourth quarter tonight. Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. had already combined for 49 points, but they were held out for the entire fourth. Utah lost the game 120-117. — Josh Robbins (@JoshuaBRobbins) February 8, 2026

This salary is fantastic to see. Markkanen is averaging 5.2x of this salary. Why is it so low? Markkanen is playing fewer minutes recently. However, that should logically not remain. There is little explanation for his minutes, but common thought is — the tank. The Jazz may be chasing that No. 1 pick, but they cannot sit Markkanen every night. He has been well-rested, and he has produced solid numbers, averaging over 1.0 fantasy points per minute by far in his injury return. I would trust him, regardless of the seeming risk of the tank.

In this matchup, the Heat are 10th-worst against power forwards. Given Markkanen's efficiency, his ceiling remains high, and his salary makes playing him tonight more favorable.

Dylan Cardwell, C (SAC) — $5,400 (FanDuel) | $4,600 (DraftKings)

Cardwell has impressed as one of the better under-the-radar centers in the NBA. In back-to-back games, Cardwell has recorded a double-double. He has also achieved about 7x in both games. Tonight, Cardwell faces the Pelicans, who rank 5th-worst against centers. The upside is tremendous with Cardwell as he may be able to approach >30 minutes per game.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: