Anthony Davis, Keyonte George, and 3 Other Underdog Props For Jazz vs. Mavericks

The final game of a four-game NBA slate on Thursday, Jan. 8, will feature the Dallas Mavericks and the Utah Jazz. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog Fantasy for the contest.

Naji Marshall Over 14.5 Points

Dec 27, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) reacts after a play against the Sacramento Kings during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Veteran wing for the Dallas Mavericks, Naji Marshall, has been a pleasant surprise in the offense he has provided this year. On the season, he is currently averaging 13.2 points per game, which is tied for his single-season career high. He should be able to showcase his scoring ability on Thursday night against the Utah Jazz, who are currently allowing the most points per game in the NBA.

Marshall, in his last three games, has covered the over on his 14.5-point player prop twice. Also, in his latest game against the Jazz this year on Dec. 15, he scored 15 against them.

Anthony Davis Under 38.5 Points+Rebounds

Jan 6, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) holds onto the ball next to Sacramento Kings forward Precious Achiuwa (9) in the second quarter at the Golden 1 Center. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

With the amount of points the Jazz are allowing this year, 127.1 points per game, some of the damage done against them has been is in the painted area. This season, along with allowing the most points per game, they are also allowing the 13th most points in the paint per game. Anthony Davis should do well with the vulnerabilities of the Jazz’s defense, but taking the under on his 38.5 points+rebounds prop is the right play.

This season, Davis, in the 18 games he has played, has only covered the over on this prop five times.

Keyonte George Over 25.5 Points

Jan 3, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) reacts during the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. | John Hefti-Imagn Images

Keyonte George, all of this season, has looked like a clear-cut all-star, and that should continue on Thursday against the Mavericks. In his last three games, he has not covered the over on his 25.5 point line, but despite that, taking the over is the right play.

George this year has yet to have a four-game streak where he has not had at least 26 points in a game. To go on top of that, against the Mavericks on Dec. 15, George scored 37 points.

Cooper Flagg Over 12.5 Rebounds+Assists

Jan 6, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) reacts after missing a shot next to Sacramento Kings forward Precious Achiuwa (9) in the second quarter at the Golden 1 Center. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Cooper Flagg is coming off a solid game against the Sacramento Kings on Jan. 6. In the contest, he had 20 points, eight rebounds, and six assists. This game marked the fourth game in a row where he covered the over on his player prop line for Thursday of 12.5 rebounds+assists. This looks to be a good prop to take the over on again Thursday, given Flagg’s recency in covering the over on it and how he did in the Mavericks’ lone game against Utah this year. In the contest, Flagg combined for 13 rebounds and assists.

Jusuf Nurkic Over 12.5 Points

Dec 26, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic (30) waits for play to resume against the Detroit Pistons during the second half at Delta Center. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The Mavericks' defense has picked up as of late, but even with that, taking the over on center for the Jazz Jusuf Nurkic’s 12.5 point player prop is the right play. Nurkic has covered the over on this prop in four of his last five games. Dallas' defense, despite their improvement, as in their last three games, they are allowing the ninth fewest points per game in the NBA, has continued to struggle at defending the paint. This year, they are allowing the most points per game in the NBA, and in their last three games, they are allowing the eighth most. With this, Nurkic should find a way to get his fair share of buckets against the Mavs.

More NBA Fantasy News On SI