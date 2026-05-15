Anthony Edwards And 4 Other Underdog Player Props for Game 6 Timberwolves vs. Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs will look to put an end to a competitive series against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night, as they currently hold a 3-2 lead. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog Fantasy for the game six matchup.

Anthony Edwards Under 26.5 Points

May 8, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) dribbles against the San Antonio Spurs in the second half during game three of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Star for the Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards, is coming off an underwhelming performance in Game 5 for his standards. He went 6-13 from the field and scored 20 points. This broke a two-game streak of Edwards covering his 26.5-point prop line for Friday.

Edwards looks to be in line to have under 26.5 points yet again in game six. In his last four games of his career, in which a team could clinch the series with a win, he has not scored 27 or more points one time.

Naz Reid Under 7.5 rebounds

Apr 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) reacts before the game against the Denver Nuggets during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Naz Reid has been a big positive on the boards for Minnesota in this series against San Antonio. He, however, is coming off his worst rebounding performance of the series in game five, where he just recorded five rebounds. Reid looks set again in game six to hit the under on his 7.5 rebounding prop line.

The Spurs this season are allowing the ninth fewest rebounds per game in the NBA. Also, Reid had under eight rebounds twice in three regular-season games against the Spurs. Reid also, in the last five games, Minnesota has faced elimination in the playoffs, has had eight or more rebounds just one time.

Stephon Castle Under 6.5 Assists

May 10, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) works around Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) in the first quarter of game four of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Stephon Castle continued to hit the under on his 6.5 assists prop for Friday night in game five against Minnesota. He had six assists in the contest, marking his seventh time out of 10 playoff games so far this postseason, where he has had fewer than seven assists. Due to the large consistency in him hitting the under, his assists prop is already a great play. Add on the fact that the Timberwolves are allowing the 10th fewest assists in the NBA this season and it becomes even better.

Dylan Harper Over 10.5 Points

May 10, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) works around Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) in the first quarter of game four of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Guard for the Spurs, Dylan Harper, has stepped up in a big way in the playoffs, especially regarding his scoring this series. Harper in four out of five games against Minnesota has had 11 or more points and this trend should continue into Friday’s matchup.

In Harper’s last two games, he has taken 10 or more shots. If he continues to shoot at this volume, he should have no issue scoring 11 or more points. In the regular season, Harper, when he took at least 10 shots, scored 11 or more points in 30 of 34 games.

Victor Wembanyama Under 2.5 Made 3-Pointers

May 12, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts after scoring a three point basket during the first half of game five of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Frost Bank Center. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Victor Wembanyama has been better in shooting behind the arc of late. In his last game, he went 2-5 from distance. With that being said, his line of 2.5 made 3-pointers for Friday is way too high.

Wembanyama, this playoffs, has made three or more 3-pointers in just two of nine games. Also, Minnesota is notably allowing the fewest made 3-pointers per game this season in the NBA.

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