Anthony Edwards And 4 Other Underdog Player Props For Spurs vs. Timberwolves

The San Antonio Spurs, after being upset on their home floor in game one of a second-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, will look to bounce back and even the series at 1-1 in game two. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog fantasy for the matchup on Wednesday night.

Victor Wembanyama Over 26.5 Points

May 4, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) smiles in the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game one of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Victor Wembanyama had a historic performance in game one against Minnesota, but struggled offensively. In 40 minutes, he scored just 11 points and went 5-17 from the field. In game two, he should bounce back and have a big offensive game against the Timberwolves.

Wembanyama against the Timberwolves in the regular season had over 27 points in both of the two matchups he played against them. Also, in the other lone loss San Antonio has had in this playoff run, the following game, Wembanyama became available he scored 27 points.

Anthony Edwards Under 3.5 Rebounds

Apr 25, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) sets up a play against the Denver Nuggets in the second quarter at Target Center. | Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

Anthony Edwards made a surprising early return following an ankle injury he suffered in Minnesota’s first-round series against the Denver Nuggets. In his return game, he was limited. With that, his under on his rebounding prop set at 3.5, which he has struggled to cover the over on even when healthy, becomes an intriguing prop to take.

Edwards, in his last two games, has had under four rebounds, and in three regular-season games against the Spurs, he has had under four rebounds twice. The Spurs this season are also notably allowing the ninth fewest rebounds per game in the NBA, 51.6.

Julius Randle Under 17.5 Points



Apr 30, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) dribbles the ball against the Denver Nuggets in the first half during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

With Anthony Edwards back in the fold, Julius Randle should start to see a tick down in his offensive usage. This comes even after scoring 21 points in game one against the Spurs.

In the four games Edwards was available in the first round against Denver, Randle had under 17.5 points three times. Also, going back to the regular season, in the three games Randle played against the Spurs, he had under 17.5 points twice.

De’Aaron Fox Over 5.5 Assists

Apr 26, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard De'aaron Fox (4) celebrates with teammates after a game against the Portland Trail Blazers during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Moda Center. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

This assist line at 5.5 is way too low for De’Aaron Fox. In six playoff games this season, Fox has had six or more assists five times. With Wembanyama also coming off a fairly rare down performance offensively, even a slight bounce-back game offensively for him will boost the chance of Fox logging six or more assists. Also, in the last regular-season game Fox played against Minnesota, he had 12 assists.

Devin Vasell Under 2.5 Made 3-Pointers

Apr 26, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) dunks the basketball during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Moda Center. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Wing for the Spurs, Devin Vassell had a solid game shooting from distance in game one. He went 3-6 from behind the arc. Despite covering the over on his 2.5 made 3-pointers prop line for Wednesday, he feels due to hit the under on this prop in game two.

Vassell, in his last five games, had had three or made 3-pointers just twice. In one regular-season game against Minnesota, Vasell made just one 3-pointer. Also, this season, the Timberwolves are allowing the fewest made 3-pointers per game in the NBA, 11.9.

More NBA Fantasy News On SI