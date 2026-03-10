Anthony Edwards,  Luka Doncic, And 3 Other Underdog Props For Lakers vs. Timberwolves

The final game of this Tuesday's NBA slate, as the regular-season begins to dwindle, will feature a matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Here are five of the best player props to take on Underdog Fantasy for the game.

Anthony Edwards Under 29.5 Points

Mar 3, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) in the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at Target Center. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Star for the Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards has gone back and forth in covering the over on his Tuesday night player prop line in his last five games. Over this span, he has covered it three times. With a couple of factors in play, it feels best to take the under on his 29.5 point line against Los Angeles.

The Lakers this season are allowing the 12th fewest points per game in the NBA, 115.9. Also, Edwards, in his last three games at the Lakers’ home arena, has hit the under on this line two times. It is also notable that he has done this while playing well over his current season MPG average. In the 2025-2026 season, Edwards has averaged 35.6 MPG. In his last three games at the Lakers, he averaged 39.3. Barring overtime, he should end up near his season average for minutes, increasing the chance of him getting the under on his points.

Julius Randle Under 6.5 Rebounds

Mar 5, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) dribbles the bal against the Toronto Raptors in the first half at Target Center. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

One thing the Lakers have been elite at all season, as a team, is limiting opposing rebounds. This season, they are allowing the second-fewest rebounds per game, 49.1. Without this context, Julius Randle’s over 6.5 rebounding prop looks like a great prop to take, but rather his under is a good play.

Randle has had seven or more rebounds in four of his last five outings, but against the Lakers recently, he has struggled to generate boards. In his last four games against them, he has had five or fewer rebounds three times. With the Lakers being a great team in not giving up rebounds as mentioned above, and Randle’s success on the glass against them as of late, that is what goes into making his under on boards a great prop to take.

LeBron James Over 18.5 Points

Mar 5, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

If LeBron James is available for Tuesday night, the over on his player point prop may be the best prop of all for this game. James, in his last four games, has had 19 or more points three times. In his last six games against the Timberwolves, he has had 19 or more points every single time.

Luka Doncic Under 7.5 Assists

Mar 8, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles against the New York Knicks in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Luka Doncic has dished out plenty of double-digit assists games this season, but that looks likely not to be the case on Tuesday. Doncic, over his last five games, has had eight or more assists just one time. He takes this low hit rate of the over of his Tuesday 7.5 assists line against a good team in limiting assists.

Minnesota, this season, is allowing the ninth fewest assists per game in the NBA, 25.9. Also, Doncic, in his last three games against the Timberwolves, has had eight or more assists just one time.

Donte DiVincenzo Under 2.5 Made 3-Pointers

Feb 20, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) during a stoppage against the Dallas Mavericks in the third quarter at Target Center. | Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

Combo guard for Minnesota, Donte DiVincenzo, is coming off his worst offensive performance of the season against the Orlando Magic. He went 0-6 from the field and logged zero points. This marked his second game in his last three games where he had under three made 3-pointers. This trend should continue on Tuesday.

The Lakers, in their last three games, are allowing the second-fewest made threes per game in the NBA, 10.0.

