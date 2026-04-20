Anthony Edwards, Nikola Jokic, & 3 Other Underdog Props For Nuggets vs. Timberwolves 

The Denver Nuggets, with a 1-0 series lead, will square off with the Minnesota Timberwolves this Monday for what should be an extremely entertaining NBA playoff matchup. Here are five of the best player props to take on Underdog Fantasy for game two of the series.

Nikola Jokic Over 23.5 Rebounds+Assists

Apr 12, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) awaits the start of a game against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

For any other player in the NBA, the following line would be too large: 23.5 combined rebounds and assists. For Jokic, it is perfectly responsible. In game one against Minnesota, he covered the over on the prop, and he should do so again in game two.

Jokic, in four regular-season games against the Timberwolves, covered the over on this Monday player prop twice. The two times he did not hit the over, he had a combined 22 and 23 rebounds+assists in the games. With the increased stakes of the playoffs, Jokic will also continue to play high minutes, greatly increasing his chances of covering the over on this prop. In game one, he played 40 minutes.

Anthony Edwards Over 26.5 Points

Apr 3, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) looks on during the first quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Trailing 1-0 in the series, star for the Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards, should come out firing in game two against the Nuggets.

Edwards had an underwhelming performance in game one against Denver. He went 7-19 from the field and had 22 points. He showed in game twos of the three playoff series that he played last season that he is not afraid to come out and get shots up. Across the three games, he took an average of 20.4 shots per game. If he takes near that volume, he should cover the over on his 26.5 points line on Monday.

Rudy Gobert Over 11.5 Rebounds

Mar 25, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) prepares to play the Houston Rockets before the game at Target Center. | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Following going under his Monday rebounding prop line at 11.5 in game one against the Timberwolves, Rudy Gobert should hit the over on the prop in game two. In game one against Denver, Gobert had 10 rebounds.

In his last two regular-season games against the Nuggets this season, Gobert had 12 or more rebounds in both games, grabbing 15 and 12 rebounds. This, combined with the large minute total Gobert will likely play, makes the over a great play. Gobert played 38 minutes in game one.

Naz Reid Over 1.5 Made 3-Pointers

Dec 31, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) shown on the court prior to the game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Naz Reid, like Edwards, had an underwhelming game one against Denver. He went 2-6 from the field and 1-2 beyond the arc in 17 minutes of play, as he scored just five points. Minnesota, in order not to fall behind 2-0 in the series, is going to need players to step up, and Reid is definitely one of them.

Reid should have better success in shooting from a distance. During the season, he had two or more made 3-pointers in three out of the four games he played against Denver. With this in mind, Reed’s over on 1.5 made 3-pointers is a great play.

Aaron Gordon Over 1.5 Made 3-Pointers

Apr 18, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) before the opening tip against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Aaron Gordon should hit the under on his 1.5 made 3-pointers prop for Monday.

In game one against Minnesota, he went 1-5 from the 3-point line. This marked the second time in three matchups against the Timberwolves this season where Gordon had fewer than two made 3-pointers against them. Also, Minnesota this season is allowing the fewest made 3-pointers per game in the NBA, 12.0.

More NBA Fantasy News On SI