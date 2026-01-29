Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert, and 3 Other Underdog Props For Timberwolves vs. Thunder

The Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder will be the final of eight NBA games played on Thursday night. Here are five of the best player props for the contest on Underdog Fantasy.

Anthony Edwards Over 25.5 Points

Jan 17, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) looks up in the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Star for Minnesota, Anthony Edwards, is coming off a down-scoring performance for his standards. In his latest game against the Dallas Mavericks, he had 20 points. He should bounce back from this and cover the over on his 25.5-point prop against the Thunder.

Despite the Thunder allowing the fewest points paper game in the NBA, Edwards has played well against them this season. In both contest the Timberwolves have played the Thunder he covered the over on this prop, scoring 26 and 31 points.

Donte DiVincenzo Over 12.5 Points

Jan 28, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) warms up before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Guard for the Timberwolves, Donte DiVincenzo, should not add a consecutive low-scoring game against the Thunder on Thursday night. In Minnesota’s latest game, DiVincenzo had just eight points, breaking a personal five-game streak of scoring in double figures. With this recent success and his recent performances against the Thunder, taking his over on his 12.5 point player prop feels to be the correct play.

DiVincenzo, in two games against OKC this season, has covered the over on this prop one time. However, in his last five games against the Thunder, he has hit the over on this prop four times.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Under 6.5 Assists

Jan 25, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives between Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram (3) and Toronto Raptors guard Scottie Barnes (4) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

This assist prop is way too high for 2024-2025 NBA MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. In his last 10 games, he has covered the over on this prop just twice. The Timberwolves being his opponent should not increase his favor in covering this prop, as they are allowing the 10th fewest assists per game in the NBA.

In the two games Gilgeous-Alexander has played against Minnesota, he has covered the over on his assist line for Thursday one time, logging six and eight assists.

Isaiah Hartenstein Over 6.5 Rebounds

Dec 28, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) runs down the court during a play against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Paycom Center. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Big for OKC isaiah Hartenstein is making his return to play against Minnesota after missing extended time with a calf injury. Even if Hartenstein plays a little less than average, his over on his player prop of 6.5 rebounds is a great prop to take.

In four of the last five games he has played, he has gotten nine or more rebounds. Also, in his two games against the Timberwolves this season, he has covered the over on this total, logging seven and 10 rebounds.

Rudy Gobert Over 11.5 Rebounds

Jan 20, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) drives to the basket against Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) during the second half at Delta Center. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Center for the Timberwolves, Rudy Gobert, like Edwards, has not played to his standard in a specific statistic. In two of his last three games, Gobert has secured single-digit rebounds. Going against OKC, this short trend should snap.

Gobert, in both games he has played against the Thunder this season, has had 12 or more rebounds. In his last five games against OKC, he has covered his over 11.5 prop on Thursday night four times. With this success, he should be able to cover the total again on Thursday, making this prop a great play.

