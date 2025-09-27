Ashton Jeanty, Cam Skattebo, and 3 Other Value DFS Players On DraftKings And FanDuel
The NFL is entering its fourth week of play, and with that comes a chance for players who have underperformed to finally start to hit their stride. Here are five of the best value DFS players for week four's main Sunday slate of games.
Drake London
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (DK:$5,700/FD:$7,100) is coming off back-to-back disappointing weeks. In his last two weeks, he has had a combined eight receptions. Through three games this year, London has yet to get over 60 yards. And although he has had his struggles, he has an ideal matchup in week four to show why he was viewed as one of the best WRs coming into 2025.
Atlanta, in week four, takes on the Washington Commanders. Through three weeks, they gave up the 10th most passing yards per game. In this, they have given up 100 or more receiving yards to opposing pass catchers in the last two weeks—Tucker Kraft 124 yards and Tre Tucker 149 yards.
London at his price is worth the risk in putting in lineups, to be that next 100 yard receiver.
Elic Ayomanor
Despite getting decent volume through three weeks and catching a touchdown in his last two games, Titans rookie WR Elic Ayomanor’s (DK:$3,900/FD:$5,400) price is still low. Last week, against the Indianapolis Colts he had four receptions for 38 yards and a touchdown.
The Titans in week four take on the Houston Texans. So far in 2025, the Texans have shown that they have a slightly above-average secondary. They have allowed the 20th most passing yards so far this season. Even with this, Ayomanor at the price that he is at is worth the play.
Cam Skattebo
New York Giants RB, Cam Skattebo (DK:$5,500/FD:$5,400), will be the starting RB for the Giants in week four, with RB1 Tyrone Tracy Jr. out with a shoulder injury. Tracy Jr. exited in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs last week, and Skattebo with the increased workload in he matchup, shined.
Skattebo against the Chiefs logged 10 carries for 60 yards and a touchdown and six catches for 61 yards and a touchdown. This usage for the rookie RB is extremely encouraging, and with Jaxson Dart now the starter at QB, it feels those big numbers in the receiving game could remain. The two rookies through the offseason and preseason had noticeable chemistry.
Skattebo and the Giants will take on the Los Angeles Chargers in week four, who have one of the better rushing defenses this season. They are currently allowed the eighth fewest rushing yards per game. Even with that, the price that Skattebo is at still makes him an ideal play in DFS.
Ashton Jeanty
The sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, Ashton Jeanty (DK:$6,200/FD:$6,800), is having a slow start to his first year in the league. He has yet to break over 70 yards rushing in a game, and is averaging just 3.1 yards per carry. And while this is bad to see, it is not really his fault.
The Las Vegas Raiders currently have one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL. Last week in Jeanty’s best outing, where he posted 63 rushing yards, the Raiders ranked 28th in the NFL in pass protection grades. They have gone up against tough defenses through the first three weeks–New England Patriots, Washington Commanders, and Los Angeles Chargers–all ranking inside the top 12 in fewest rushing yards allowed per game. They will have their most favorable matchup so far this year against the Chicago Bears, helping give Jeanty some upside for the DFS Sunday slate.
The Bears, through three weeks of play, have currently allowed the sixth-most rushing yards per game.
D.J. Moore
Chicago Bears WR1, D.J. Moore (DK:$5,600/FD:$6,300), has been overshadowed so far by second-year receiver out of Washington University, Rome Odunze. So far this season, Odunze has 16 receptions for 227 yards and four touchdowns, while Moore has 12 receptions for 135 yards and one touchdown.
Things like this happen early in the season, and Moore is too talented a player not to become more involved in the offense. So far in 2025, he has yet to record over 70 yards receiving in a game. Taking the risk of Moore being the featured WR on the Bears in week four against a not-great Las Vegas Raiders team is enough to put him in a DFS lineup.