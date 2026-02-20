Austin Reaves, Kawhi Leonard, & 3 Other Underdog Player Props For Lakers vs. Clippers

One of the final games of Friday’s NBA slate will feature the two Los Angeles teams in the league, the Clippers and the Lakers, as they will be battling it out on ESPN. Here are five of the best player props for the game on Underdog Fantasy.

Kawhi Leonard Over 26.5 Points

Feb 10, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Kawhi Leonard is due for a bounce-back performance in covering the over his point prop at 26.5. Last night against the Denver Nuggets, he had 23 points. This came with his teammate acquired from the Indiana Pacers, Bennedict Mathurin, dropping 38 points. Going against the Lakers, Mathurin’s scoring should cool down while Leonard’s picks back up.

In Leonard's last eight games, he has not had back-to-back outings with fewer than 27 points. Taking the over on Leonard also looks good, given the Lakers are allowing the eighth most points per game in the NBA over their last three contests, 119.7 PPG.

LeBron James Over 5.5 Rebounds

Feb 15, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Team USA Stripes forward LeBron James (23) of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots against Team USA Stars in game two during the 75th NBA All Star Game at Intuit Dome. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

This rebounding total is way too low for LeBron James. In his last three games, he has covered the over on his 5.5 rebounding line every time. With guard Luka Doncic back for the Lakers, he is obviously going to get his share of boards, as he averages 7.8 RPG this season, but James against the Clippers, who are now without a true center in Ivica Zubac, should still get his.

Austin Reaves Under 4.5 Assists

Feb 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) is defended by Dallas Mavericks forward Khris Middleton (20) as he drives to the basket in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Coming back from a calf strain, in the five games Austin Reaves played for the Lakers before All-Star Weekend, his time on the court was limited. In none of these contests did he log over 30 minutes. Despite that, he was still dishing out assists constantly. He covered the over on his 4.5 assists line in all of his last three games. Going against the Clippers and him likely getting a minute boost with the extra recovery time that the NBA All-Star break brought, his over is intriguing, but taking the under on his assist line is the correct play.

The Clippers this season are allowing the 10th fewest assists per game in the NBA, and Reaves, in his last two games against the Clippers, has not covered the over on this assists line once.

Derrick Jones Jr. Under 1.5 Made 3-Pointers

Dec 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis (23) defends Los Angeles Clippers forward Derrick Jones Jr. (5) as he drives to the basket in the first half at Intuit Dome. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Forward for the Clippers, Derrick Jones Jr., in his last three games, has been somewhat effective in shooting from distance. He has made two threes in every game over this stretch. Despite this going against the Lakers, his under is the correct play.

The Lakers, in their last three game are tied with the Orlando Magic for allowing the sixth fewest made threes per game in the NBA. Also, Jones Jr., this season, does not have one streak of making two or more threes in four consecutive games.

Luka Doncic Under 3.5 Made 3-Pointers

Feb 14, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Team World guard Luka Doncic (77) of the Los Angeles Lakers during a news conference for the NBA All Star game at Intuit Dome. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

This feels like a spot where Doncic will struggle in making threes. The combination of it being his first game back from injury and how he shot it from distance in his last couple of games against the Clippers makes his under on 3.5 made threes look like a great play.

Doncic, in his last 10 games, has made four or more threes five times. In his last two games against the Clippers, he did not cover the over on this prop line either time, making a combined four threes.

